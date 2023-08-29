Best Lego dinosaurs 2023

Fancy adding Lego dinosaurs to your model shelf? Us too, they’re awesome. Never mind dragons, these remarkable reptiles actually walked the earth, massive apex predators of the prehistoric world. Even now, palaeontologists are uncovering more and more scientific insights into the lives of these incredible creatures, so it’s no surprise that so many Lego sets are made for dino-lovers – these are the very best.

Fascination brings forth a wealth of creativity. Dinosaurs factor into many of the best Lego sets for adults and children alike. Fortunately for those of us who don’t have a lot of space, although they’re based on the biggest creatures to roam the Earth, they aren’t among the biggest Lego sets overall – but they’re still pretty fantastic.

The best Lego dinosaur sets are:

1. Lego Ideas Dinosaur Fossils

The dinosaur fossils set is the most educational.

Lego Dinosaur Fossils specs:

Model number 21320 Build time Roughly 2.5 hours Number of pieces 910 Number of minifigures 2

Why not channel your inner palaeontologist or become a Lego museum curator? The concept behind this set is to allow you to exhibit your ‘pieces’ much like they do at the National History Museum in London. Indeed, this set provides a remarkable display piece.

The set showcases intricately detailed and poseable Lego dinosaur fossils. They are 1:32 scale. You get a Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and Pteranodon. But that’s not all! Moreover, the set contains a sapiens skeleton figure, a paleontologist minifigure, and a variety of accessories such as a magnifying glass and an egg. Each dinosaur fossil comes with its own sturdy stand featuring a plaque that identifies its species.

This set consists of 910 pieces and is aimed at 16+ because it is a slightly trickier build. Build solo or invite some friends to join you. The T.Rex is the largest in the set measuring over 20cm tall and 40cm long. I guess you could say this set is dino-mite.

2. Lego Creator: Mighty Dinosaurs

The Mighty Dinosaurs set is the most interchangeable.

Lego Mighty Dinosaurs specs:

Model numbers 31058 Build time Roughly 45 minutes Number of pieces 174 Number of minifigures 0

What do-you-think-e-saurus of this set? In our opinion, it’s fantastic. What makes this set unique is that it has three build options: T-Rex, Triceratops, and Pterodactyl. The best bit? It comes in three different colors. Why not purchase three sets and build the lot?

No matter which build you opt for, each offers poseable features. The T-Rex can move its legs, arms, head, and jaw. The Triceratops can move its head and tail and the Pterodactyl can flap its wings.

Although this set is retired, it’s still available on Amazon for a fairly reasonable price. It contains 174 pieces and is a relatively easy build. The T.Rex stands at 11cm tall. Perfect for play or display.

3. Lego Jurassic Park: T. Rex Breakout

The T. Rex Breakout set is the best tribute to Jurassic Park (1993).

Lego T-Rex Breakout specs:

Model number 76956 Build time Roughly 3 Number of pieces 1212 Number of minifigures 4

As Ian Malcolm famously said, “Life, uh… finds a way.” And similarly, Lego finds a way to transform our beloved movies into captivating Lego sets. Grab some snacks, settle in, start watching Jurassic Park, and get ready to build. This set is designed to be just as captivating as the films.

Crafted for display, this set is a brilliant piece of Jurassic Park memorabilia that every franchise fan should own. It includes two Ford Explorers; one of which is flipped with a missing tire. This set also comes with buildable night-vision goggles, a flashlight, a goat chain, and T.Rex footprints! And of course, the T.Rex!

It includes four Lego minifigures – Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy, and Lex Murphy -enabling you to authentically recreate the iconic breakout scene. This model measures 15cm high, 58cm wide, and 22cm deep and is another more challenging build intended for adults, rather than kids.

4. Lego House Dinosaurs

Lego House Dinosaurs set is the most innovative.

Lego House Dinosaur specs:

Model number 40366 Build time Roughly 2.5 hours Number of pieces 865 Number of minifigures 0

All three Lego models are downscaled replicas of their life-sized counterparts displayed at Lego House in Billund, Denmark. Lego House stands as an incredible attraction known as the ultimate Lego experience, showcasing a wealth of astonishing Lego creations. Who fancies a trip to Denmark?

Luckily, these figures are considerably smaller, measuring around 20cm in height. Imagine trying to display a life-size Lego dinosaur within your living space! Moreover, each dinosaur symbolizes a distinct “system”. For instance, all three use the usual bricks you’d expect to see in a set. However, the red dinosaurs employ Duplo elements, while the yellow ones incorporate technic components. Each model is equipped with poseable features, allowing you to manipulate their limbs, jaws, and tails.

Additionally, every dinosaur is accompanied by a stand adorned with two dinosaur eggs. Absolutely perfect for display. It contains 865 pieces and we’d describe it as an intermediate building challenge. It features three separate instruction booklets providing the flexibility to assemble the models individually or in the company of friends.

5. Lego Jurassic Park: Brachiosaurus Discovery

The Brachiosaurus Discovery is the most emotionally evocative set.

Brachiosaurus Discovery specs:

Model number 76960 Build time Roughly 1.5 hours Number of pieces 512 Number of minifigures 3

Imagine this. You have been studying prehistoric Earth your whole life. You are taken to Jurassic Park. Here you see extinct plants. Here you see a Brachiosaurus! How do you feel? The Brachiosaurus is speculated to have been between 18 and 22 meters long with a body mass between 29 to 47 metric tons! Are you amazed? Are you scared? Fortunately, this set allows us to appreciate the creature without the danger!

Despite its seemingly modest size of 512 pieces, this set is brimming with intricate details that faithfully replicate its onscreen counterpart. Undoubtedly, the highlight is the Lego brachiosaurus – currently the tallest Lego dinosaur to date. It is poseable with a moveable head and neck. With measurements of over 24cm in height, 27cm in length, and 6cm in width, it is indeed an impressive figure!

This set also comes with an iconic jeep and three minifigures, Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond – the infamous park owner. In addition, you get a buildable tree which works as a lookout post. While it is on the expensive side, for avid Jurassic Park fans, this set is a must-have set.

6. Lego Jurassic World: T.Rex Rampage

This set is the most impressive.

Lego T. Rex Rampage specs:

Model number 75936 Build time Roughly 8 hours Number of pieces 3120 Number of minifiguers 6

“Welcome to Jurassic Park” as famously proclaimed by John Hammond. This set captures the essence of Jurassic Park by featuring memorable elements, including the park gates. With an impressive 3120 pieces, this set is divided into 3 distinct components: the gates, the T.Rex, and the minifigures. Prepare for a roarsome experience!

The gate showcases 7 intricate scenes that fans will instantly recognize—such as the toilet where Donald Gennaro is eaten by a Tyrannosaurus. The buildable T.Rex dinosaur is fully posable with a snapping jaw and moving head, arms, legs, and tail. However, the true highlight lies in the minifigures. This set includes a diverse lineup of six characters: Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ray Arnold, Dennis Nedry, and a baby dinosaur. These Minifigures can be displayed on a stand accompanied by a plaque containing T. Rex facts.

The gate’s dimensions stand at an impressive 42cm in height, 48cm in width, and 14cm in depth. The T.Rex measures 22cm in height, 69cm in length, and 17cm in width. Although this set is now retired, it’s still fairly easy to find online. While it may lean toward the higher end of the price spectrum, dedicated Jurassic Park enthusiasts will find it a worthy investment – especially as it’s only likely to get more expensive as it become rarer.

7. Lego Jurassic World: Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack

This is the most epic Lego set.

Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack specs:

Model number 76949 Build time Roughly 2.5 hours Number of pieces 810 Number of minifigures 6

The clash of colossal creatures has an inherently captivating allure. Think Godzilla versus King Kong or Autobots against Decepticons. How about Giganotosaurus taking on Therizonosaurus? Thanks to Lego, you can now revisit the legendary encounter between Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus, as showcased in Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

It features an HQ packed with accessories, a helicopter and all-terrain buggy, a garage, and an observation tower with a detailed control room and collapsing platform. And of course, don’t forget the two formidable dinosaurs! This set contains six minifigures: Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattlet, Kayla Watts, and Dr. Henry Wu.

Comprising a total of 810 pieces, its dimensions stand at 16cm in height, 21cm in width, and 16cm in depth. With a recommended age of 9 and up, while the construction process may not be overly intricate, the set guarantees exhilarating action.

8. Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck

This is the best video game tie-in.

Lego Tallneck specs:

Model number 76989 Build time Roughly 3.5 hours Number of pieces 1222 Number of minifigures 1

Calling all Horizon Forbidden West fans! Gosh, do we have the perfect Lego set for you! Introducing the Tallneck—an iconic communication-class machine. What makes it so special? Firstly, unlike other machines in the game, this one isn’t hostile. Secondly, its design presents a contemporary reinterpretation of the brachiosaurus dinosaur.

The set boasts a captivating visual impact. It looks just like its game counterpart. Lego has impeccably captured the disc-shaped head, elongated neck, and intricate toes. Included in this set is 1 minifigure: Aloy, complete with her signature bow and spear. Additionally, the set includes a Watcher figure with interchangeable eyes, allowing you to choose from blue, yellow, or red.

Designed with adults in mind, this set not only presents a satisfying challenge but also serves as an impressive display piece. This set measures 34cm high, 23cm wide, and 17cm deep. It contains a whopping 1222 pieces. The robust stand is adorned with recognizable Horizon landscapes, including a tree, tall grass, and a rusted spotlight entwined with vines. This set is very visually impressive.

How we picked the best Lego dinosaur sets

When putting this list together this list, we had several top considerations. First of all, we wanted to make sure we were only recommending sets that gave you a nice big dinosaur. Not just a little baby dino that compliments a larger set, a big scaly beast that sits at the heart. Meanwhile, we also wanted to offer a nice selection of different dinosaurs, while also suggesting options of various prices to accommodate readers on different budgets.

Want to find more Lego sets with giant creatures in them? Read our list of the best Lego dragon sets. And if fantasy floats your boat, the best Lego Lord of the Rings sets article is worth a read too.