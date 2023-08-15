Best Lego dragon sets 2023

The best Lego dragon sets encompass many iterations of the scaly beasts. Their history is fascinating. Dragons have been cropping up throughout history in the form of myths and folklore in many different variations. Ancient Persian mythology considered the dragon beings of great evil and bad omens. In Ancient Egypt, the deity Apep was the god of Chaos. Whereas in Chinese culture the dragon represents power and good luck and is valued as a spiritual and harmonious symbol.

Lego has created dragon sets inspired by our favorite movies like Harry Potter or The Hobbit, and have even created their own ranges like Ninjago and Monkie Kid which heavily feature dragon-based sets. Our selection below features a wide selection, including some of the best Lego Lord of the Rings sets and the best new Lego sets. All of them are among the best Lego sets for adults and children alike. Check them out.

Here are the best Lego dragon sets:

1. Lego Harry Potter: Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collector’s Edition

The Gringotts Wizarding Bank is the best Lego set with a dragon.

Lego Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collector’s Edition specs:

Model number 76417 Build time Roughly 6 hours Number of pieces 4803 Number of minifigures 13

What is in the Lego Vault 731? With this brand new Lego set, you can find out. This set is bewitching, and is a must-have for all Harry Potter fans. It beautifully captures one of the most magical buildings in the Wizarding World. Not only does it depict multiple levels of the bank, but also comes with a dragon! Relive the epic scene where the trio breaks out of Gringotts on the back of the Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon.

Externally the bank closely resembles its onscreen counterpart with its crooked pillars and white stone. Internally, you’ll find the luxurious foyer and mezzanine floor. Beneath the bank, there is a spiral vault cart system with a mechanism that stops at four underground vaults including Bellatrix’s. Of course, the real jewel of this set is the dragon. Not only is this figure poseable but is the literal cherry on top of the set (or rather, dragon on top of the bank).

It consists of 4803 pieces and is recommended for 18+ – younger children might find it a bit harder to build. It also comes with an impressive 13 Minifigures including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Bellatrix, Hagrid and many more. You can even combine this set with the Diagon Alley set. It’s really impressive (but not quite one of the biggest Lego sets ever made).

2. Lego Harry Potter: Hungarian Horntail

The Hungarian Horntail is the most impressive Lego dragon.

Lego Hungarian Horntail specs:

Model number 76406 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 671 Number of minifigures 2

“That horntail is a right nasty piece of work” Hagrid wisely said in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). This Lego set captures the ferocity of the Hungarian Horntail, but by no means is this model a nasty piece of work. In fact – it’s stunning, and decently priced too.

Beautifully designed to resemble the Horntail from the movie, this set has incredible detail. It has jointed wings that move up and down; simply adjust the handle at the rear to make the dragon “fly”. The dragon’s wings are textured. The best bit? The set includes a Harry Potter Minifigure– wearing his Triwizard uniform and long hair- flying on his Firebolt broomstick away from the dragon. Additionally, it also comes with the golden egg from the Triwizard Tournament.

Comprising of 671 pieces, this set is relatively small and is not overly complicated to build. The model has a wingspan of over 40cm and its stand is solidly constructed, so it’s easy to display. Overall, it’s a magical homage to the 4th installment of the Harry Potter series.

3. Lego Monkie Kid: Mei’s Guardian Dragon

This set is the most majestic dragon set.

Lego Mei’s Guardian Dragon specs:

Model number 80047 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 605 Number of minifigures 4

Based on the old Chinese fable, Journey to the West, The Monkie Kid tells the story of MK who must inherit the powers of the Monkie king to defeat an ancient evil family. The Lego TV series is beautifully animated and its success has spanned many Lego sets including Mei’s Guardian Dragon.

What sets this model apart is the vibrant colors. The use of lime green, gold, and white, gives it a unique and distinctive look. But this model has functional aspects too. The dragon is poseable. It has an articulated head, jaw and legs as well as a moveable tail with blades. It also has shooters on the wings (which shoot Lego studs).

This set includes 4 minifigures, Mei, Mr Tang, the Yellow Tusk Elephant and Ink General, of which Mr Tang is exclusive to this set. Both Mei’s and Mr Tang’s armor is intricately designed with colorful patterns. All come with unique accessories. The dragon’s dimensions are 17cm in width, making the set perfect for both play and display. It’s a wonderful set for all Monkie Kid fans.

4. Lego The Hobbit: The Lonely Moutain

The Hobbit: The Lonely Mountain is the coolest Lego set.

Lego The Lonely Mountain specs:

Model number 79018 Build time Roughly 3 hours Number of pieces 866 Number of minifigures 5

Relive the iconic scene where Bilbo Baggins embarks upon his journey to retrieve the Arkenstone from within The Lonely Moutain only to be confronted with the dragon Smaug. His iconic speech still rings in our ears: “The King under the Moutain is dead! I took his throne, I ate his people like a wolf among sheep! I kill where I wish, when I wish! My armor is iron, no blade can pierce me!”

Smaug’s affinity for treasure is reflected in the set’s mining area, which includes two layers for hidden gems. Smaug himself features translucent fire breath, scales, posable wings and joints, and a spiky tail. His wing membranes are made from high-quality rubber. They even have claws, just like in the film. This figure is truly menacing.

The set includes 5 minifigures, Bilbo, Balin, Dwalin, Fili, and Kili and includes an array of weapons including the sword Sting. This set is 58cm wide, 38cm high and 9cm deep. It contains 866 pieces and is not overly difficult to build. This set was released in 2014 and so is harder to find, it is also significantly more than its RRP these days, however, this set is a must-have for all who adore Smaug.

5. Lego Ninjago: Lloyd’s Legendary Dragon

This is a truly legendary set.

Lego Lloyd’s Legendary Dragon specs:

Model number 71766 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 747 Number of minifigures 4

Ninjengo? Ninyego? Ninjago? It’s definitely Ninjago! Harness the ancient power of spinjitsu, the art of spinning around super fast, in Lego form! Join Lloyd– the green and sometimes gold ninja– and his team of Ninjas, expertly trained by Master Wu, in real-life Lego adventures through this fabulous Lego dragon set. Whether you wish to play or display, this set fits the bill.

Move the dragon’s head, jaw, tail, legs and arms until you find the perfect pose. You can even upgrade the model with a saddle and bigger attack-mode wings. This set features 4 minifigures, Lloyd with a green sword and hood, Nya with a blue sword, Viper Flyer with a jetpack and Python Dynamite with dynamite and a ballista shooter. This set also features a collectible banner which is designed to act as a reward when kids complete missions during play.

In terms of building complexity, this set is recommended for ages 8+ and offers a relatively challenging build for children. It contains 747 pieces, some of which are quite fiddly and surprisingly technical, and the finished model measures over 47cm long with a wingspan of 49cm. A beautiful beastie.

6. Lego Ninjago: Lloyd’s Golden Ultra Dragon

Lloyd’s Golden Ultra Dragon is the most epic set.

Lego Lloyd’s Golden Ultra Dragon specs:

Model number 71774 Build time Roughly 2.5 hours Number of pieces 989 Number of minifigures 9

Thought that Lloyd’s Legendary Dragon set was pretty darn good? Well, you are going to love Lloyd’s Golden Ultra Dragon set for sure. Named Ninjago’s biggest-ever dragon, this Lego set does not disappoint.

This set features the four-headed, posable dragon. Move its legs and tail and twist a mechanism to spread out its bladed wings. It is comparatively bigger than Lloyd’s Legendary Dragon. This set contains a whopping 9 minifigures including Golden Oni Lloyd, Golden Kai, Golden Jay, Golden Cole, Golden Zane and more. (Talk about a golden lineup!)

Very young children might struggle with this one, but it’s definitely not that much of a challenge compared to others. The toughest aspect is the majority of the figure being gold, meaning certain pieces can be a bit hard to find. It contains 989 pieces. It’s another set that is ideal for both play and display, so should appeal to Lego fans of all ages.

7. Lego Minecraft: The Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon set is the most accurate Lego set.

Lego Ender Dragon specs:

Model number 21117 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 634 Number of minifigures 1

Initially, an indie game created by Swedish game developer “Notch”, Minecraft is currently one of the best-selling video games of all time. Why? It allows players to channel their creativity in a block-filled land. Hmm, this sounds a bit like Lego. Very fitting then, that Lego has released many sets in its honour. And of course, Lego could not resist turning the iconic final boss, the Ender Dragon, into a set.

This set consists of many different elements. It comes with a Steve minifigure with diamond armor, helmet, and sword and bow. (You are gonna need diamonds to defeat this beastie). You also get 3 Enderman figures, a sand island area, a dragon egg, a portal, and obsidian pillars. There is even a light-brick to light up the ender crystals. Of course, the pièce de rèsistance is the Ender Dragon model. The figure is expressive with poseable functions and you can press a (well-integrated) button on its back to move its wings. It looks just like the dragon in the games (which, to be fair, was already blocky).

Released in 2014, this set is now retired and is on the expensive side. There are many other Ender Dragon sets available for you to check out if you don’t want to fork out for this one – but this is definitely the best one. Which ever one you get, just make sure your Lego Steve doesn’t make eye contact with the Lego Endermen.

8. Lego Medieval Castle

The Medieval Castle is the most traditional set.

Lego Medieval Castle specs:

Model number 31120 Build time Roughly 3.5 hours Number of pieces 1426 Number of minifigures 4

During Medieval times dragons cropped up everywhere. Monster stories served as a way to offer religious teachings. Threats posed by the arcane acted as allegories for the evil which humans can commit. Dragons in particular heavily featured in these stories. And even today, we associate the Middle Ages with dragons. After all, when we think of the tale of King Arthur we think of dragons. No wonder Lego has included a dragon in the Medieval Castle.

This set is a part of the Creator 3-in-1 range and so you can opt to build this set as the Medieval Castle, Castle Tower, or a marketplace. Should you wish to build the Castle Tower it has a working catapult. Meanwhile, the marketplace has a water mill, guard tower, and prison. No matter what you choose to build though, the Lego dragon can attack it. This set is incredibly detailed with striking colours reminiscent of the bygone era.

This set also includes 3 minifigures, a blacksmith, and two guards with an array of weapons. It also comes with tree chickens and a rat and of course – the dragon! This set is quite large consisting of 1426 pieces, and of course, if you want to try building each set, you’ll have hours of fun trying each one. It more than earns its price tag.

How we picked the best Lego dragon sets

When putting this list together there were several key points that help qualify different sets for inclusion:

Value for Money: We want to ensure we put forward the sets which are the best value for money.

We want to ensure we put forward the sets which are the best value for money. Dragons: Obviously. We’re only going to include sets on this list if they’ve got a dragon in them and not just any dragon either – only big, fierce, majestic beasts.

Obviously. We’re only going to include sets on this list if they’ve got a dragon in them and not just any dragon either – only big, fierce, majestic beasts. Minifigures: We know most people love these, so if a set has a lot of minifigures, that definitely earns it a lot of points in our eyes, and we’ve listed the minifigure totals for each one.

We know most people love these, so if a set has a lot of minifigures, that definitely earns it a lot of points in our eyes, and we’ve listed the minifigure totals for each one. Building complexity: We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience. Everyone wants something different, so we wanted to accommodate everyone’s needs.

We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience. Everyone wants something different, so we wanted to accommodate everyone’s needs. Authenticity: We like to feature the sets which are closest to their real-life counterpart – or, indeed, fictional counterparts. There’s something immensely satisfying about Lego sets that look just like the thing they’re based on.

For more Lego recommendations, read our articles on the best Lego Star Wars sets and best Lego Ideas sets. There are some pretty great ones on both.