Lego Wildflower Bouquet review: blooming wonderful

Before I get into the Lego Wildflower Bouquet review, let me ask you a question: Why did the cow parsley start a gardening business? Because it knew how to “stalk” success! Gosh, I love a good pun just as much as I love a good Lego set. The Lego Wildflower Bouquet features eight species of wildflowers; leatherleaf fern, cow parsley, Welsh poppy, cornflower, lavender, lupin, larkspur, and gerbera daisy, totaling sixteen individual stems. It pops with colors from fuschia, and yellow to bright orange.

Assembled, the Lego Wildflower Bouquet showcases an abundant arrangement of exquisite flowers, making it easily one of the best Lego sets for adults. If you want to give the gift of flowers that never die, it could be one of the best Lego Christmas sets too. You’ll even find a fantastic article on the website that guides you through arranging your Lego flowers. Why not dive into the art of flower arranging, Lego-style?

Specs

Lego Wildflower Boquet specs:

Model number 10313 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 939 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Design

The flowers in this set look gorgeous. Stems are different lengths, adding depth to your display, and some are also adjustable for customization. This set allows you to add a touch of sustainability to your living space. Unlike flowers that sadly wilt, this Lego set endures forever. Moreover, portions of this set are crafted from plant-based plastic derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane. Another huge pro is because these flowers are plastic, my cat can’t eat them!

The instruction booklet not only provides, well, instructions, but also information about each flower in the set. For instance, did you know that the Welsh poppy signifies summer is upon us? It even drops in fun facts about the Lego pieces used. Which leads nicely to my next point. While building this set you will find many Lego pieces you have encountered before. For example, the Lupin cleverly incorporates pirate hats as petals, the Larkspur utilizes green hot dogs to connect the buds to the stem, and the gerbera ingeniously employs minifigure ores for petals. The use of Lego parts is very creative.

It is just a shame that the instructions booklet is quite flimsy. Other Lego booklets are bound together with good-quality paper. This booklet is more like an offer catalog. But then again, the idea is that you use the digital version. Another downside is the dusting aspect. This set is incredibly hard to dust and keep clean due to the many nooks and crannies. Bits fall off quite easily in general, especially while cleaning. I accidentally knocked the vase off the side onto my lap and bits flew in all directions.

Ease of assembly

I have never had the pleasure of building a set like this before. This build is unique. Constructing this set isn’t overly complicated. Despite incorporating intricate Lego pieces, the building process is enjoyable and relaxing. While building this set I binged around five episodes of Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Mostly, these flowers come in pairs. However, the cornflower has a blue variant which you build two of, and a white variant which you build one. Likewise, you build three leatherleaf ferns and only one larkspur. Usually building multiples can be a boring task, however, this set is so unique, that tedium is not something you experience. However, at times some flowers can be somewhat frustrating due to their fiddly nature, like the cow parsley for instance. Gosh, connecting all those little white bits to the stems took a while.

Moreover, some flowers are harder to build than others. The lupin’s build is much more complex than the Welsh poppy. But the instructions ease you into this. You start with an easy build, the leather fern, and work your way towards the harder builds. The instructions are very easy to follow. The booklet will often have a 1:1 scale drawing of the piece you need to ensure you do not start building with the wrong piece.

Pricing

The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet set costs $59.99 (£54.99) and is available from the Lego website, Walmart and Amazon. It offers value for money, is brimming with detail and is a bouquet that will last for years rather than days.

Final verdict

The Lego Wildflower Bouquet is imaginative and aesthetically pleasing. It provides a unique building experience that isn’t overly complicated. The only downside is that bits are prone to fall off. Overall though, this set makes a wonderful gift or a lovely treat for oneself. If you are aiming for a larger bouquet, consider buying two of the same set or combining it with the Flower Bouquet set. This set is a blooming good one.