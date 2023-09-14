The Lego Ideas Doctor Who set is a fitting tribute to the iconic sci-fi show. Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor once said, “We’re falling through space, you and me, clinging to the skin of this tiny little world.” Powerful words indeed. It’s easy to see why it’s such a beloved institution, and just as Doctor Who is a top-notch TV show, so too is this a top-notch Lego set.

In this Lego Ideas Doctor Who set review, I’ll share what you get inside the box, how easy and fun it is to build, and why it perfectly encapsulates the essence of the show.

Originally created as one of the best Lego Ideas sets, it’s unfortunately been discontinued, but you can still find it online. This is one of the best Lego sets for adults and children alike, just like the show itself.

Specs

Lego Doctor Who specs:

Model number 21304 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 625 Number of minifigures 4 (plus two Lego Daleks) Dimensions (H) 14 x (W) 16 x (D) 23cm

Design

This set is a delight and a must-have for all Doctor Who fans. Its design is nothing short of marvelous. Lego has ingeniously captured the essence of the “bigger on the inside” concept by enabling the police box to connect seamlessly to the TARDIS bridge. Moreover, the police box can be detached from the central console and neatly folded up, allowing you to display both components together or separately. Personally, I’ve arranged mine with the interior of the TARDIS on one side of the shelf and the box on the other.

Minifigure-wise this set comes with two doctors; Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. You also get Clara, a Weeping Angel, and two buildable Daleks. On the accessory front, you get a tiny little sonic screwdriver and the Eleventh Doctor’s fez! However, it’s the Daleks that steal the spotlight. (I just wish I didn’t accidentally knock one of mine on the floor and vacuum up part of the base. RIP Lego piece) These figures are uniquely designed to look just like their on-screen counterparts. It’s quite remarkable how Lego managed to construct a figure made of bricks for an alien that predominantly curved.

However, one drawback to this set is the multitude of small components that comprise it, making it an absolute nightmare to clean. While the base is robust, the same cannot be said for the rest of the set. Simply picking it up often results in bits and bobs falling off. Even the act of folding up the TARDIS box can dislodge a piece or two so moving it and keeping it clean can prove to be quite a challenge.

Pricing

Priced at around $245 (£200), the Doctor Who set is available for purchase on Amazon. When it was originally released in 2015, it was priced at $59 (£50), though in the years since its discontinuation, the price has risen by quite a bit. For dedicated Doctor Who fans, this set is undeniably worth the investment. Alternatively, if that sounds like too much and it’s just the minifigures you’re after, you can find them sold separately (secondhand) from a few online retailers.

Ease of assembly

Considering it’s a small set, the Lego Ideas Doctor Who set is surprisingly challenging to build. When you examine the central control area, you’ll find an array of tiny buttons, detailed tiles, and handles that connect to other pieces.

The chaotic design of the TARDIS is undeniably achieved by these Lego components. Additionally, many of the tiles on the central control are unique, meaning you only receive one of each. I discovered that some of these pieces ended up lost amidst my pile of Legos, leading to a rather time-consuming search through each printed tile to locate the correct one.

Verdict

Allons-y! The Lego Ideas Doctor Who set serves as a fabulous tribute to one of the most iconic spaceships in science fiction. It’s a must-have for all fans of the longest-running science fiction TV show of all time. The design is truly wonderful, and it comes with a fantastic lineup of minifigures. However, it’s worth noting that it does have a minor issue with structural integrity to some extent. As the Doctor would say, “We’re all stories in the end. Just make it a good one, eh?”

