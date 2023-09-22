Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set review

The Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set will have you singing with joy – “Running around at the speed of sound, got places to go, gotta follow my rainbow!” The Lego version of the iconic blue hedgehog is delightful.

As part of the Lego Ideas range, this Sonic set was designed by fans, for fans. It boasts vibrant colors, stays faithful to its video game counterpart, and is an essential addition for Sonic the Hedgehog enthusiasts, whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the franchise! Just as some fans have been playing Sonic games for 30 years, and some kids have just discovered the series, so too is this one of the best Lego sets for adults and kids alike.

In this review, I’m going to give you an overview of everything you get in the box, how easy it is to build, and why I love it as a tribute to the beloved gaming franchise.

Specs

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog specs:

Model number 21331 Build time Roughly 3 hours Number of pieces 1,125 Number of minifigures 1 Dimensions (H x W x D) 17 x 36 x 6cm

Design

The design of this set is exceptionally clever. It looks just like Green Hill Zone from Sonic The Hedgehog (1991) on the Sega Genesis/Megadrive. I like how the rings are suspended using transparent Lego bars to show them hovering above the ground, just like in the game. This set even features the ever-fun loop- de-loop… which I never seem to gather enough momentum to get around.

This set is modular. Each section is constructed separately and connected using a Technic axle. This feature allows you to rearrange the sections, enabling creative freedom to display various options.

A detail that makes this set unique is that you can change out the TV displays (or the power-up boxes, as you may think of them). Choose from rings, invincibility, power sneakers, a shield, and an extra life. A spring, cleverly operated by a concealed lever, allows you to catapult Sonic into action. Moreover, the goalpost is moveable, shifting between blue and red to signify when you’ve passed a checkpoint. In the bottom right-hand corner, there’s a tile displaying Sonic’s remaining lives, adding to the immersion of the set.

This set includes one minifigure, Sonic, who comes with a unique display that elevates him to simulate running. This display even holds all the chaos emeralds. Additionally, you receive three buildable figurines: Moto Bug, which features an interchangeable faceplate, Crabmeat, and the iconic antagonist, Robotnik. The Robotnik figure is particularly remarkable, with articulated arms and head, allowing you to customize his pose to your liking, truly capturing his character.

In terms of design, the only drawback is the use of stickers. Personally, I find it challenging to apply them perfectly, resulting in stickered parts that don’t look as polished. It would have been preferable if they had utilized printed tiles instead.

Pricing

The Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone Lego set is currently available on the Lego website for the reasonable price of $79.99 (£69.99), but it might not be around for much longer and the price is likely to jump up if it’s discontinued. Additionally, there are other Sonic Lego sets that have been released as well.

Ease of assembly

This set comes in 6 bags, and it includes a detailed instruction booklet with clear and easy-to-follow steps. I particularly enjoy the small Lego Sonic that races across the bottom of the page to track your progress. After finishing each bag, you get to add a chaos emerald to Sonic’s stand. The first bag contains the red emerald, the second the pink, and so forth. (They also provide extra “emeralds” in case you misplace any, or if Lego Robotnik happens to snatch them all away.)

This set offers a building challenge on account of the sheer amount of small pieces that this set is made up of. The small pieces which comprise it are both a blessing and a curse. Finding the right pieces among the pile can be a challenge, however, a lot of the 1X1 plates often need to be stacked upon each other. This can result in a very haphazard look as these tiles are quite difficult to stack quickly and neatly. It can also be hard to detach these pieces if you stack them in the wrong color order.

Another downside is that the Robotnik ship requires the same step twice in order to build. This is a very minor downside, but up until this point, the set is very fun and unique to build with lots of interesting pieces and the repetition just mars that slightly.

Final verdict

Gotta go fast! Overall the Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog set is very well designed. The Sonic Minifigure is adorable and the buildable figurines are fun and exciting. It truly captures the essence of playing the game and is a fantastic tribute to one of the most iconic game franchises to date! There really aren’t many flaws to this set at all. It is just sad that Lego did not release any further sets in this style. I would love a Chemical Plant Zone from Sonic 2.