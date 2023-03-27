New Warhammer Blood Bowl star player is a gross mutant

The Warhammer Community website has previewed a new Blood Bowl star player mini, Withergrasp Doubledrool, who is – literally – a hideous mutant. The new star will play for Chaos teams, and the rules previews suggest he’s going to be a versatile defensive player who makes life really hard for pesky, dodging ball-carriers.

According to WarCom, Doubledrool has both the Tentacles and Prehensile Tail mutations, plus the Tackle skill – if you’re not a regular Blood Bowl player, this is a triple combo that makes it very hard for enemy ball carriers to dodge away from him.

His Wrestle skill lets him disrupt enemy tackle zones by giving him a chance to drive foes (and himself) prone – this even works on enemies with the Block skill. While his unique Watch Out! ability grants him the effects of the Dodge skill the first time someone attempts to block him each half, making him that little bit more sure on his feet.

He also has some skill when it comes to moving around himself, with the Two-Heads mutation granting +1 to dodge checks. Chaos teams often lack dedicated ball carriers so this utility is very welcome.

According to the WarCom article he costs just 170,000GP, similar to most Big Guys. And despite the Nurgle symbol on his back, he will apparently play for any team Favoured by the dark gods of Chaos.

We don’t have a release date yet, but WarCom states “he will be released in resin in the near future by Forge World”, coming with a rules card. We can imagine this chap finding a home as the basis of a few converted characters for Age of Sigmar armies.