Break into board game design with Modiphius intro role

If you're in an admin job and dream of becoming an RPG, wargame, or board game designer, this intro role at Modiphius may be the place to start

board game design job modiphius - a cover of an achtung Cthulhu module showing a tram at night.

Updated:

Board gamesFallout: The Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Are you currently working in an administrative role, but dream of entering the magical world of board game design? This starter role at tabletop publisher Modiphius could be the perfect way to get your foot in the door. The publisher, known for Achtung! Cthulhu and the Fallout RPG, is searching for a Scheduling & Design Assistant. In this role, along with sorting deadlines and scheduling work for freelancers and full time staff, you’ll get to help out with design and playtesting.

That means the job has a pretty eclectic mix of responsibilities. It appears much of your day-to-day will be about scheduling work to ensure games get made, but the job ad also assures there’ll be opportunities to “contribute to writing and design elements”. The Scheduling & Design assistant role also involves “physically prototyping and playtesting games at various stages of development”.

According to Modiphius, the successful candidate’s role will be “that of a problem solver, finding solutions to scheduling conflicts and design challenges alike.” Hopefully you like puzzle games!

YouTube Thumbnail

If this all sounds like your cup of tea, you’ll need to head on over to Modiphius’ job page to submit an application. Note that the job is UK-based, and you’ll have to be able to commute to the company’s Nottingham design studio three days a week (working from home on the remaining days). The pay is £22,500 per annum.

If you’re computer literate and have admin experience, you could be in with a good shot – and this looks like a great way to build up some board game design experience.

More from Wargamer

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.