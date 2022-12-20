Break into board game design with Modiphius intro role

Are you currently working in an administrative role, but dream of entering the magical world of board game design? This starter role at tabletop publisher Modiphius could be the perfect way to get your foot in the door. The publisher, known for Achtung! Cthulhu and the Fallout RPG, is searching for a Scheduling & Design Assistant. In this role, along with sorting deadlines and scheduling work for freelancers and full time staff, you’ll get to help out with design and playtesting.

That means the job has a pretty eclectic mix of responsibilities. It appears much of your day-to-day will be about scheduling work to ensure games get made, but the job ad also assures there’ll be opportunities to “contribute to writing and design elements”. The Scheduling & Design assistant role also involves “physically prototyping and playtesting games at various stages of development”.

According to Modiphius, the successful candidate’s role will be “that of a problem solver, finding solutions to scheduling conflicts and design challenges alike.” Hopefully you like puzzle games!

If this all sounds like your cup of tea, you’ll need to head on over to Modiphius’ job page to submit an application. Note that the job is UK-based, and you’ll have to be able to commute to the company’s Nottingham design studio three days a week (working from home on the remaining days). The pay is £22,500 per annum.

If you’re computer literate and have admin experience, you could be in with a good shot – and this looks like a great way to build up some board game design experience.