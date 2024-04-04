WizKids wants a board game design intern, and it’s paying

Tabletop gaming publisher WizKids has announced a part-time game design internship, aimed at those who “dreamed of working with board games professionally”. According to an application form shared on April 3, the chosen applicant will spend 16 hours a week playtesting games, reviewing rules, writing copy, and helping with various admin tasks. Plus, WizKids promises “a fixed wage and game products” as compensation.

When it’s not producing DnD miniatures, WizKids is known for publishing a handful of well-loved tabletop titles. The shining stars of its catalogue are HeroClix, the absolutely enormous Mage Knight, as well as my own personal Holy Grail of out-of-print titles, Fury of Dracula.

Since the publisher is based in New Jersey, this position is only open to applicants in the United States and Canada. It is a remote position, though, and it offers a 90-day contract.

All you need to do to apply is fill out this Google form. WizKids wants to know what you think the best board games are, as well as what draws you to the tabletop gaming hobby. You’ll need to share a fond memory of board gaming, and you’ll be asked to provide an example of a time you taught someone to play a board game. Oh, and WizKids wants to know where you buy your board games.

This job listing commits the cardinal sin of not listing a specific wage. We know there is one, at least, but several Glassdoor reviews of the company list low pay as an issue, so be aware. We also don’t know when the application window closes – if you’re interested, apply sooner rather than later.

