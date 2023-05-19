Dark Souls board game maker strikes exclusivity deal with Kickstarter

Board game publisher Steamforged Games has announced a partnership with Kickstarter, a deal that means the company’s next four projects will be crowdfunded exclusively through the platform.

Steamforged Games is known for its board game adaptations of popular video game franchises, including Dark Souls, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil. This news came from Kickstarter on May 18, alongside the crowdfunder launch of the first game in the deal – Monster Hunter World Iceborne. We tried an early preview of this game last month, and were impressed by its detailed minis.

According to Kickstarter chief strategy lead, Jon Leland, Steamforged Games puts the lie to the idea that board game publishers need to ‘graduate’ from Kickstarter. He says, “This partnership with one of our biggest tabletop games publishers is a testament to the fact that Kickstarter can be part of an ongoing business model that works beyond initial success.”

According to the Kickstarter news post describing the partnership, Steamforged and Kickstarter will also be producing “educational content” for up and coming board game makers, “to support the next generation of tabletop publishers”.

The news comes not long after Steamforged received flak for a sudden round of layoffs, reported on here by Dicebreaker.

