‘Blurdle’ is Wordle for board games

A computer programmer has designed a board game version of Wordle, where you have to guess the game from a blurry as heck version of its box art

board games - the front cover of the Carcassonne box

Published:

Board games

Fancy yourself a board game brainiac? A cardboard connoisseur? The master of meeples? You can now test that extremely useful knowledge using Wordle variant Blurdle.

A webgame (loosely) based on the viral word game Wordle, Blurdle challenges you to guess a new board game each day from a heavily blurred image of its box. With each incorrect guess or skip, the image gets a little less hazy, so your challenge is – of course – to try and figure it out from just some inscrutable coloured blobs.

The game is created by professional computer programmer Andrew January, who’s also an amateur board game designer. He’s made a number of freely available print and play board games, which can be found on his website, alongside Blurdle. The most eye-catching one, at least in our view, is Kaiju Demolitions Ltd. in which you play as a godzilla beast hired to take part in major insurance fraud.

If you know all of the best board games, give Blurdle a try. There’s a new board game every day, so it should provide a bite size bit of fun for your morning. Though of course, if you’ve already got a dozen other of the neverending ‘ordle’ variants on the go, one more might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

More from Wargamer

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.