Cards Against Humanity pledges card pack profits to abortion funds

Cards Against Humanity is donating its US profits from Republican states to an abortion charity. The company released a series of new packs on Tuesday, August 9, and says it will give all profits from orders that originate from “forced-birth Republican hellholes” to the National Network of Abortion Funds. This includes 22 states that have either banned or restricted abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned, or where abortion rights are generally considered to be at risk.

Along with the profits from copies of the new packs bought on the Cards Against Humanity online store, the company says it’s also already donated $100,000 to the NNAF, a network of grassroots organisations which aims to “to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access”.

Cards Against Humanity announced its decision using its trademark edgy humour, informing visitors to its website that “Your state sucks”. If you order from one of the ‘sucky’ states in question, the following message, explaining that your money will go to the NNAF, appears: “Fuck! You live in (state name) a theocratic hellscape where human beings are forced to carry unwanted pregnancies by threat of imprisonment”. The site then asks if you want to donate an extra $5 to the cause.

The newly released packs are Picture Card Pack 3, Written by Kids Pack, Scary Pack, and Climate Catastrophe pack (which, let’s be honest, could’ve just been bundled in with the scary one).

If you live in (take a deep intake of breath) Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, or Wyoming, Cards Against Humanity will donate 100% of the profits from those products to the NNAF.

Alongside this announcement, Cards Against Humanity also released a poll it conducted between July 24-30, revealing a number of depressing stats about opinions and education on sex, abortion, and female anatomy in these states.