Catan board game creator Klaus Teuber dies at age 70

Klaus Teuber, the game designer credited with creating Settlers of Catan, has died at the age of 70. According to a statement from Catan Studios on April 4, Teuber passed away on April 1 “after a brief and severe illness”. “At this time, the Teuber family respectfully requests the chance to bid farewell to their loved one in private and to be allowed the space they need to grieve”, it adds.

First published in Germany in 1995, Settlers of Catan is considered by many to be among (or to have influenced) the best board games ever made. As well as creating the original game, Teuber continued to be credited as a designer on Catan expansions as late as 2023. Teuber was a four-time winner of the Spiele des Jahres award for board games like Hoity Toity and Barbarossa as well as Catan.

“Teuber was a legendary figure in the board gaming industry and his contributions to the genre have been immeasurable”, Catan Studio adds in a press release. “He not only invented a unique entertainment universe with Catan, but also established and shaped the genre of the ‘German Game’.”

As well as the statement on its website, Catan Studio shared further condolences on its Twitter account on Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that we at Catan Studio acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game Catan”, says Catan Studio. “Our hearts go out to Klaus’ family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend”, the statement continues. “His legacy will continue to inspire and shape the gaming community for years to come.”

Catan Studios asks that fans “honour Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones”. “Klaus’ impact on the world of gaming will never be forgotten.”