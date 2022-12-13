Company of Heroes 3 release date, features, and latest COH3 news

Company of Heroes 3 is the upcoming RTS game from Relic, and the sequel to 2013’s Company of Heroes 2. Compared to previous instalments in the series, it promises heapings more content, new systems such as a turn-based map mode for its Italian campaign, and day one mod support. Due out early 2023, RTS gamers and WWII boffins alike are itching to get their mud-stained, camo-patterned mitts on the game. Here we’ll share everything we know about it so far, from the Company of Heroes 3 release date and latest trailers, to all its new features.

Company of Heroes 3 release date

The Company of Heroes 3 release date is February 23, 2023. That’s when it’ll be launching for PC users. A first for the Company of Heroes series, Company of Heroes 3 will also come to consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users will be able to purchase and play the game later in 2023, though we don’t have a specific console launch date just yet.

The first Company of Heroes 3 DLC expansion is expected some time in 2023 – and can already be pre-ordered.

Company of Heroes 3 pre-orders

Company of Heroes 3 pre-orders are currently open to PC users, available via Steam and the game’s official website. There are two versions on offer – the regular one, priced at £49.99, and the Premium Edition, priced at £69.99. Both versions will net you a cosmetic pack ‘The Devil’s Brigade DLC’, but the ‘spensive version includes some additional cosmetics, and the game’s first big unannounced expansion pack when it comes out.

That’s for digital copies – physical copies of Company of Heroes 3 can be pre-ordered for £84.99 (premium) or £54.99 (regular).