Crusader Kings 3 Fate of Iberia flavour pack available now

Crusader Kings 3 players can decide the Fate of Iberia from today in a new flavour pack released by Paradox Interactive. According to a press release on Tuesday, “this addition to Paradox Interactive’s award-winning Medieval grand strategy role-playing game gives you a new way to live out the history of Spain and Portugal through the Middle Ages”. Crusader Kings 3: Fate of Iberia will cost $6.99 / £5.19, and it’ll be included in the Crusader Kings 3 expansion pass and Crusader Kings 3: Royal Edition.

The flavour pack offers plenty of new content for seasoned players. This reportedly includes a new ‘struggle system’ for historic conflict, two new legacy tracks (Metropolitan and Coterie), new friendship interactions, new events, and new cultural traits to bring the Iberian peninsula to life. The Paradox press release invites CK3 players to “choose the path of conciliation or the path of conquest as you unite Spain or, alternately, agree to a peaceful division of spoils”.

Fate of Iberia will also include a free CK3 update for all players. Paradox says “this update will add a new faction type to challenge your ruler, Heads of Faith that can be shared by different religions, vassal contracts for clans, and, of course, a new starting bookmark that highlights interesting Iberian characters for the 867 start date”.

A trailer for the new flavour pack has also dropped, which you can view here:

