Cthulhu Death May Die board game spawns season three

Tabletop publisher CMON reveals Cthulhu: Death May Die: Fear of the Unknown, the third season for the Lovecraft-inspired board game

Cthulhu Death May Die season three - CMON art of Cthulhu

Published:

Cthulhu: Death May Die

A YouTube stream on October 5 from board game publisher CMON revealed Cthulhu: Death May Die is getting a third season. Cthulhu: Death May Die: Fear of the Unknown will be a standalone base game, and CMON marketing coordinator Helena Dutt-Ross says its Kickstarter will launch “very soon – I mean very soon”.

The original Death May Die is a scenario-based co-op game where players attempt to summon (and then stop) an Elder God from the mythos of H.P. Lovecraft. It features a wide range of plastic minis, and no doubt the Kickstarter campaign will offer a brand new roster. Like the newly announced season three, the original Death May Die was also a Kickstarter game – one that managed to crowdfund over $2 million / £1.7 million.

While we can expect many familiar features, Dutt-Ross says there will be some changes. “It is the game you know and love”, she says, “but there are a few new tweaks we think you’ll enjoy”. The game will be available to demo at this year’s Essen Spiel convention in Germany on October 8 and 9.

Watch the full YouTube announcement below:

While you wait for more Cthulhu news, why not check out our guide to the very best board games around? We’ve got a list of top tabletop RPGs we’d recommend too.

More from Wargamer

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.