Cthulhu-inspired Delta Green RPG now a huge 94% off

Delta Green takes many of the characters, concepts, and ideas from the Cthulhu mythos and adapts them into an RPG set in the modern day. Right now, it’s included in a Humble Bundle which nets you $326 (£255.47) worth of reference books and campaigns for the low price of $18 (£14.22) – or $0.90 (£0.71) each. When you think of the cost per hour of entertainment, that’s absolutely nothing.

Whether you’re a fan of the original Cthulhu mythos stories, or are just a fan of cosmic horror in general, Delta Green should appeal to just about anyone. You don’t need to be intimately familiar with the source material, especially as it incorporates many intriguing new additions of its own, including aspects of government cover-ups that feel rather X-Files-like. It can be enjoyed as a solo RPG if you don’t have anyone to play with, and should probably be on our list of the best tabletop RPGs too.

Whether you’re buying for the first time, or expanding your collection, here’s a list of all the books included in the Delta Green RPG Collection bundle:

Impossible Landscapes

Conspiracy

Agent’s Handbook

Handler’s Guide

God’s Teeth

A Night at the Opera

Control Group

The Labyrinth

Black Sites

Iconoclasts

Assets: Known Vectors 1

Assets: Murder Board 1

Assets: Law Enforcement 1

Assets: Public Interest 1

The Complex

Static Protocol

Evidence Kit: The Labyrinth

ARCHINT

It’s a fantastic medium through which to experience cosmic horror and to explore the disturbing world of the Cthulhu Mythos. The bundle is only available until Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, so make sure you don’t miss the chance to add this to your collection.

Money raised through this bundle helps to support Covenant House, a charity dedicated to providing food and shelter to people without homes. So while you’re playing a very disturbing game, you’ll have contributed to something very wholesome.

If you’re a Delta Green fan, or want to find recommendations for similar experiences, read our list of the best horror RPG games and our list of the best horror board games. You might like some of the best Cthulhu board games, too. With any luck, you’ll be scared out of your wits in no time.