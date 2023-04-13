Disney Lorcana tournaments award points for participation

Ravensburger, publisher Disney Lorcana, has shared new details on organised play plans for the upcoming trading card game. An April 12 press release confirms local game stores will receive organised play kits filled with promo cards, pins, and prizes to award players. An LGS can run a competitive tournament, or they can use a 12-week play programme to host “league play”, which emphasises and rewards participation.

Recently released rules for the Disney Lorcana TCG show mechanics that lean away from violence, and league play only furthers the family-friendly feel of the game. Players can earn points to redeem prizes by teaching someone the rules, bringing a friend to organised play, or by playing at all (win or lose).

“Supporting local game stores is critical to building a community around a TCG,” says Disney Lorcana co-designer and brand manager Ryan Miller. “Our goal is to not only support the longevity of our game, but also to create a second home where Lorcana players and collectors can meet up to trade and play.”

The Disney Lorcana release date is set for August 18, when the game will be available from specialist retailers. A wider release is set for September 1, and a list of game stores participating in organised play will be available from DisneyLorcana.com nearer the launch.