DnD Acquisitions Incorporated series 2 starts in September

The second series of Acquisitions Incorporated, Penny Arcade’s DnD show made in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, is coming back this September, and Penny Arcade is launching a Kickstarter to improve the show in March.

Acquisitions Incorporated series 2 will star Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik, co-founders of both Penny Arcade and the show; Anna Prosser, a performing artist and producer who played Evelyn Marthain in series 1; and Jasmine Bhullar, a streamer and actual play veteran who’s had past appearances on shows like Critical Role.

As for Dungeon Masters, they’ve got some Wizards of the Coast big dogs: D&D senior story designer Chris Perkins is back, joined by D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford.

Acquisitions Incoporated’s 14 year campaign came to a close in December 2022, but it was quickly revealed that the team would be back for more in time to celebrate its 15th Anniversary. We now know series 2 of the show will air in September, after a Kickstarter campaign launching on March 8, 2023.

According to a press release, all proceeds of the Kickstarter (those that don’t go towards rewards for supporters) will “contribute to a bigger and more elaborate production”.

