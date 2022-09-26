DnD publisher to hire creative fan to “lead the D&D community”

DnD publisher Wizards of the Coast is hiring a new Community Manager to work at its HQ in Renton, Washington, USA. If you’re social media savvy, have some experience in game community management, and are well-versed in memes, you might be well-suited to “lead the Dungeons and Dragons community” in this full-time role. The description also asks for the usual job-stuff: passion, creativity, dedication. All that jazz.

The Community Manager posting was uploaded to Wizards’ website, Greenhouse, and Linkedin last week, and Linkedin shows there are at least 163 applicants so far. No details on salary or working hours are given, and while Renton is provided as the location, it’s not explicitly stated whether or not there are options for remote working.

Once the job listing calms down and stops cracking gags about spellbooks and grappling hooks, it explains that the Community Manager will be required to “engage with D&D fans, friends, and familiar faces every single day”; “craft compelling and informative player-facing communications for announcements and game updates”; and “manage sentiment to foster a creative, safe, vibrant and welcoming community”. In other words, if you’re an experienced DM, you’re probably halfway there already.

It seems as D&D Community Manager, the chosen candidate will mainly be creating engaging social media content, and that being able to match D&D’s current “voice” will be key. But they’ll also be required to “manage a group of passionate moderators” across social channels like Discord, so beware – as everyone knows, passionate Discord moderators can be quite the handful.

Wizards’ job description states that the company “will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform essential job functions”, and “receive other benefits and privileges of employment”. The description is rather nonspecific about the benefits and privileges associated with the role, however.