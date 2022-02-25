Start your quest with 44% off D&D 5E Starter Sets

If you’re new to the world of tabletop roleplay giant, Dungeons and Dragons, it can seem pretty intimidating. Which race should you play? How do you remember all the spells? And why are there so many damn dice? Luckily, with the D&D fifth edition starter set, you’ve got everything you need for your first adventure – and right now, it’s 44% cheaper on Amazon.

Dungeons and Dragons is a game that rewards creative thinking and essentially allows you to weave the tapestry of your own epic adventure. Though the prospect of getting to grips with the rules and intricacies of a new tabletop RPG may seem daunting at first, you’ll soon find that it’s relatively simple to grasp the concepts behind the game. With the help of this Starter Set you’ll be out adventuring with the best of them before you know it.

This Starter Set comes bundled along with a beginner-friendly campaign called Lost Mines of Phandelver. For your first D&D quest, you’ll find yourself venturing out to rescue two friends who have been kidnapped by a caravan of goblins that have been kidnapping and attacking innocent people in your area.

The Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set contains:

A 64-page adventure book that helps new Dungeon Masters find their feet.

A 32-page rulebook for playing characters levels 1 through 5.

Five pregenerated character sheets, with supporting reference material.

Six game dice.

Whether you want to dive into the world of Dungeons and Dragons for yourself, or you’re hoping to use this opportunity to introduce a friend, it’d be best to buy this sooner rather than later. It is unclear exactly how long Amazon is going to keep this offer in place.

If you’re a new player, you might want to check out our guide on how to play Dungeons and Dragons, as well as our D&D classes guide, to help get an idea of how the game works.