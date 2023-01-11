D&D TV show director learned to tell stories through DMing

A Dungeons and Dragons TV show is in the works. According to a report from Deadline, a live-action, eight episode series about D&D is on the way from eOne and Paramount+, though there’s no sign of a release date right now.

Filmmaker Rawson Thurber, director of Red Notice and We’re the Millers, is writing and directing the pilot episode, and was reported to be spearheading the show when plans first began to emerge back in January 2022.

Thurber tweeted last year that he grew up playing D&D, and also “enjoyed the heck outta” the 2006 MMO Dungeons & Dragons online. He added that he “learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM,” agreeing with comic book writer Jim Zub who said he “wouldn’t be a writer today without D&D”.

The live-action show is being produced by eOne (which Wizards of the Coast owner Hasbro acquired in 2019) and Paramount+, co-producers of the upcoming D&D movie, Honour Among Thieves, which comes out in March this year. The D&D TV show will appear on the Paramount Plus streaming service.