Elden Ring board game hits Kickstarter in November

Get those runes ready, tabletop gaming fans – Steamforged Games will launch the Elden Ring board game Kickstarter page on November 22

The Elden Ring board game Kickstarter officially launches on November 22, says publisher Steamforged Games. In a press release from October 13, the Dark Souls: The Board Game developer says the crowdfunding page will go live at 6pm UTC / 11am PT.

Steamforged says the Kickstarter page already has over 19,000 followers, and the press release proudly touts the crowdfunding project as “one of the fastest-growing tabletop pre-launch pages ever seen on the platform”. “With a significant following already achieved on the strength of a logo, miniature, and short description alone, the Elden Ring board game Kickstarter has the potential to be one of the biggest tabletop campaigns on Kickstarter”, the publisher claims.

Steamforged CEO and co-founder Rich Loxam says the publisher “has lots to show over the next few weeks, from gameplay details to miniature reveals”. We saw a single miniature when the Elden Ring board game was first announced, and the only new image from Thursday’s announcement is a mysterious black board game box.

Steamforged Games is well-known for its licensed tabletop games – among them Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game, Monster Hunter: World, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. For more upcoming licensed games, check out our Runescape board game preview. You can also learn how Rivet Wars: Reloaded plays ahead of the miniatures game’s big comeback.

