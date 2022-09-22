Fallout 4 skirmish board game takes the fight to Nuka World

A new Fallout 4 miniatures skirmish game will release next year, says tabletop publisher Modiphius. Fallout Factions: Nuka World sees three rival gangs – the Disciples, the Operators, and the Pack – battle for control of the dilapidated Nuka World amusement park.

Fallout is a videogame series that takes a nuclear apocalypse and sprinkles it with some vintage crooner songs and tongue-in-cheek humour. With an IP this beloved, it’s no wonder there’s a wide range of adaptations – including a Fallout tabletop RPG and Modiphius’ existing miniatures game, Fallout: Wasteland Warfare. According to reports on September 21 (thanks, Dicebreaker), Fallout Factions: Nuka World will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare despite being its own “entirely new” game.

The game’s combat system relies on ten-sided dice. Fallout Faction’s box will reportedly contain 10 32mm miniatures, each with various build options. Modiphius has already promised new faction and region expansions in future, and it also shared plans to support organised play in local games stores once the game releases.

James M. Hewitt is credited with designing gameplay for Fallout Factions: Nuka World. Hewitt is a former Games Workshop designer whose previous work includes Blood Bowl, Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower, and Blitz Bowl – as well as tabletop adaptations of Hellboy and Devil May Cry.

