You can now buy the Frosthaven board game – if you’re quick

For the first time since it was crowdfunded, the much-celebrated Frosthaven board game is available to buy - for a limited time only.

Frosthaven board game on misty blue background

Published:

Board gamesFrosthaven

Gloomhaven’s snow-capped sequel Frosthaven is now available to purchase, with limited copies available. If you’re bitterly disappointed about missing the 2020 Kickstarter for this behemoth of a board board game you may want to check out publisher Cephalofair’s webstore, where overstock bundles have been put up on sale.

For $250, you can pick up the base game, one of the chunkiest boxes around, filled with a 138-scenario campaign and seventeen characters to try out. There are also addons like solo scenarios and removable stickers available for an additional fee.

It doesn’t sound like there are loads of copies available, as Cephalofair says Frosthaven will only be purchasable from its store for a limited time. However, this is by no means fans’ last opportunity to get their hands on the dungeon crawler board game, which comes to Backerkit in June to fund a second wave of printing, and will be available at retain some time in 2023.

YouTube Thumbnail

Gloomhaven may have recently been surpassed by Brass Birmingham as the number one game on BoardGameGeek, but we still think it’s one of the best board games of all time. Find out why in our Gloomhaven review.

Of course, you should also stay tuned for our upcoming Frosthaven review, and check out our Frosthaven guide for more information on everything from key dates to pricing.

More from Wargamer

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.