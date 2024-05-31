Games Workshop’s non-Warhammer hit is now a huge 94% off

Talisman: Digital Edition is the digital version of the criminally underrated board game from Warhammer creator Games Workshop, and it’s at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle. It not only gathers together the game and all its DLC – but also Talisman Origins and all of its DLC, too. If you’ve always wanted to give Talisman a go, or are just hearing about it for the first time, you’ll probably never find it this cheap again. Usually, you’d be paying $162 (£127.48) for all of this, but right now it’s just $10 (£7.86).

Although Talisman never became as popular as Warhammer 40k, there’s still a lot to admire about it. We put it on our list of the best kids’ board games, but really it’s an ideal choice for all ages (I don’t know why it’s not on the list of the best board games overall). The base game sees you making your way to the center of the board to reach the Crown of Command, encountering all kinds of dangers and scenarios through Adventure Cards. This on its own is fun but, with all the DLC packs included, you’re opening a Pandora’s Box of endless variety.

Not only do these expansions give you a plethora of new character classes who each have their own unique playstyles, but you also get things like the Ancient Beasts Expansion – which adds a bunch of behemoths and titans to the mix – and the Reaper Expansion, which puts the specter of Death himself onto the board (you’re going to want to avoid him). These expansions bring to life so many facets of the world, and with so much to see and experience, each game can end up feeling very different.

Talisman Origins, meanwhile, provides a single-player alternative. Finding it too hard to coordinate with your friends? Well, you don’t need to worry about that here. Also, as you may guess from the name, it gives a rare glimpse into the history of Talisman’s world, including the creation of the Crown of Command. It does a lot to flesh out the setting.

When you factor in everything you get in the bundle, you’re paying just $0.19 each for everything within it. That doesn’t include the base version of Talisman: Digital Edition, which is currently available for free download.

As with all Humble Bundles, money raised through it also goes toward charity, and in this case, it’s buildOn, which works towards the elimination of poverty and illiteracy. So a treat for yourself helps put some good into the world too.

