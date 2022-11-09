Gloomhaven board game maker to show “surprise new title” at PAX

A “surprise new title set in the Gloomhaven universe” is coming soon, and it’s going to be revealed and played for the first time at PAX Unplugged on December 2. According to a PAX announcement from November 8, Isaac Childres, designer of the massive board game, will be leading the panel.

The Gloomhaven: Announcement and Live Play Experience panel will take place at 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. Childres will be joined by “a rag-tag group of Mercenaries” – otherwise known as PAX co-founder Jerry Holkins, gaming journalist and streamer Tanya DePass, Cephalofair cosplayer Monica Paprocki, Roll20 community manager Danny Quach, and Cephalofair designer Alexander JL Theoharis.

PAX Unplugged is a tabletop gaming convention held in the US city of Philadelphia. The Gloomhaven reveal panel will last for an hour, and the PAX website says it will take place in the venue’s Main Theatre.

No information has been revealed about the as-yet-unannounced Gloomhaven game. However, many of the panellists are heavily involved in the world of tabletop RPGs – DePass has been a player in several D&D games hosted by Wizards of the Coast, and Quach has both written and livestreamed TTRPGs in the past. An official Gloomhaven RPG might just be on the cards.

