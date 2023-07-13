HeroQuest board game gets first new adventure in 30 years

Launching on the first 'HeroQuest Day', Rise of the Dread Moon will be the first new Quest Pack for the game since 1993’s Wizards of Morcar.

HeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon cover art, a red caped knight whiles in the centre of a melee

Published:

HeroQuest

Glad tidings, brave explorer! Avalon Hill is releasing the first new adventure for the HeroQuest board game in 30 years. Available on July 15, ‘Rise of the Dread Moon’ adds the new Knight character to the family friendly dungeon crawler, taking players through “a dark labyrinth of waterways, an underground city, and more perilous locations”.

Dread Moon adds “10 daring quests… 29 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles” to the HeroQuest base game, and “provides the epic conclusion to the Elethorn saga first experienced in the Mage of the Mirror Quest Pack”. It will retail for $44.99.

1/5
HeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - grey blue plastic cultist miniaturesHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - the Knight hero miniature in red plasticHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - Magus Guard miniatures in blue white plasticHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - the Dread Wraith miniature in translucent white plasticHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon box contetns - a selection of plastic miniatures, cards, and cardboard tiles
HeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - grey blue plastic cultist miniaturesHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - the Knight hero miniature in red plasticHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - Magus Guard miniatures in blue white plasticHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon - the Dread Wraith miniature in translucent white plasticHeroQuest adventure Rise of the Dread Moon box contetns - a selection of plastic miniatures, cards, and cardboard tiles

Avalon Hill relaunched HeroQuest in 2022 and has already published several expansions, but up until now these were all reissues of old adventures published in the 1989 Milton Bradley version of the game. The final Milton Bradley expansion was 1993’s Wizards of Morcar.

July 15 will also be the first “HeroQuest Day”. Avalon Hill is sponsoring three “top influencers” to live stream playthroughs of HeroQuest, including “an original quest designed to set up the Rise of the Dread Moon story” which will “then be available for players to download for free”. You can find out more via Avalon Hill’s social media accounts.

In the long years between HeroQuest going out of print in the ‘90s and Avalon Hill relaunching it, industrious fans created many expansions of their own. The passion the game inspires is palpable, as this video by Bardic Broadcasts amply demonstrates:

YouTube Thumbnail

If you prefer your heroic quests to have a little more crunch, we absolutely recommend you check out our Gloomhaven review and Frosthaven review. Our team love them so much that they’ve both got a place on guide to the best board games money can buy.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.