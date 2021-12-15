Win a Kings of War starter set and heaps more minis in our Mantic giveaway

What better way to enjoy the holidays than by building a bunch of miniatures, painting them in gorgeous coats, and assembling them together in glorious battles. Well, your dreams of heroic tabletop victories are in reach, as Wargamer has paired up with the fine folks at Mantic Games to give away one massive bundle of miniature and board game goodies.

The bundle includes the Kings of War: War in the Holds starter set, which contains everything you need to start playing the fantastic fantasy miniatures wargame; one copy of the Armada two-player starter set, so you can set sail with the naval game; a copy of the fast-paced arena-battle OverDrive; and a copy of the third edition Deadzone starter set, a squad-focussed tactical miniatures game that we reckoned could teach Warhammer 40k: Kill Team a thing or two.

Entries are open until 6pm GMT / 1pm EST on Tuesday 21. Check out the details below to see what actions you can complete to enter. Complete any and all of them, throw in your details, and if you’re the lucky winner, the lovely people at Mantic Games will get in touch to send over your prize! It doesn’t get much easier than that.

Whether you’re a devout Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40k player who wants to test the waters of more miniature wargames, a new player who’s looking to dip their toe in for the first tie, or simply a Mantic fanatic who wants more minis for their collection, don’t skip this bundle!

Wargamer holiday giveaway #3 – Mantic Games bundle



Remember, we’ve got plenty more giveaways lined up this holiday season, so keep your eyes peeled for even more goody bags coming through a chimney near you.