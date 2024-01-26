MTG Karlov Manor now has its own tie-in murder mystery game

Beadle & Grimm’s is releasing a murder mystery game that ties in with the latest Magic: The Gathering set, Murders at Karlov Manor. The Case of the Three Blade Knife, on sale from today, January 26, 2024, is a cooperative game for 1-6 players that tasks you with solving a murder on the metropolitan plane of Ravnica.

To beat the game, you’ll have to work together to crack the case, pouring over maps, dossiers, newspaper articles, and other clues to identify the culprit. Apparently, “players familiar with the Magic: The Gathering world of Ravnica will relish the immersive story elements” but you don’t need to know a thing about either the city of guilds or the latest set, Murders at Karlov Manor, to play. Sorry Vorthos, your lore knowledge won’t carry you through this one.

The MTG-themed game comes with a detective badge for you to wear, and to use with an app to access the game’s Augmented Reality (AR) features. Created by Pinfinity, it looks like you download an app, then hold the badge in front of your smartphone’s camera to access tools like a decoder and audio translator, as well as gain helpful hints and submit your solutions.

According to Beadle & Grimm’s website, The Case of the Three Blade Knife takes between 60-120 minutes to complete and has a challenge level of Medium/Difficult. It’s priced at $49.99/£48 right now, but that’s because it’s at a 20% discount for the next week. From February 2, after the sales period ends, we can expect it to cost $62.50/£60.

The Case of the Three Blade Knife works as a solo board game but it’s probably more fun played with a group of friends. For more puzzles to sleuth over, check out the best murder mystery games and escape room games.