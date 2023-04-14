Premium Ragavan MTG card sells for $6500+

A serialized version of Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer has just been sold for upwards of $6,500. The card, which sports the serial number #1, was opened by major seller Star City Games, and auctioned over Twitter by the store’s general manager of sales, Ben Bleiweiss.

It’s a serialized version of Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer, one of the Multiverse Legends cards from the soon-to-release Magic set March of the Machine (This little monkey was just banned in Historic).

There are 500 serialized versions (with a unique number stamp) of each of the 70 Multiverse Legends, and these are found in less than 1% of Collector Boosters. Star City Games has apparently opened around 30 of these, but Bleiweiss says Ragavan #1 is the only ‘premium’ serialized card they found.

What he means by this, it seems, is that not all numbers are valued equally. Bleiweiss expects cards bearing #1, #69, #420 and #500 to be the most expensive, followed by “#2-#9, #13, #187, #404 and #411.

The card was put up for auction on Tuesday. As of 2pm on Thursday, we were told the high bid was $6,500. 10 hours later, Bleiweiss announced it was sold, so the final value of the card is currently unknown.

It’s understandable that a major store, able to process lots of packs, is likely to open a fair few serialised cards, but some fans on social media say they dislike seeing LGS’s claim the cards before the March of the Machine set has even released. It doesn’t leave high hopes that Magic’s ultimate golden ticket, the unique One Ring card, will be opened by an ordinary player.