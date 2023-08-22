Winnie the Pooh turns evil in this old-school DnD adventure

With the first of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books in the public domain, RPG author and illustrator Kelvin Green dives into the hundred acre wood.

Old school DnD Adventure against an evil Winnie the Pooh - Pooh and Piglet walk into the sunset, dripping blood

Published:

Dungeons and Dragons

‘Winnie the Shit’ is “a mini wilderness crawl” adventure compatible with old-school DnD rules and modern games inspired by them. Written and illustrated by Kelvin Green, and published by Lamentations of the Flame Princess (LotfP), the new module pits a party of adventurers against “an utter bastard of an ursus, and his animal supremacist chums”.

The adventure is written for the LotfP system, itself a modernisation of the 1981 Basic/Expert edition of DnD, so it will need a little re-statting if you plan to use it with DnD 5e. Modern DnD players should have no trouble using LotfP or other old-school systems. Just brace yourself for some familiar systems to be simplified or missing: not all the DnD races are present, for example, and the remaining ones function as DnD class options.

Old school DnD Adventure against an evil Winnie the Pooh - a stout piglet-man wields an axe

A. A. Milne’s first Winnie-the-Pooh book entered the public domain in many territories in January 2022. It forms the core of the adventure, which is Green’s 11th published via LotfP. Green says that he adapted “maybe 75% of the original book”.

“I took the main idea of each chapter, game-ified it, and plonked it on the map”, Green says. “The introduction is very indulgent and is basically a copy-paste of the original text, with added jokes. I regret nothing”, he adds.

Old school DnD Adventure against an evil Winnie the Pooh - a raging bear wielding broken bottles in his two human hands

The adventure is set in 1600s Sussex, England, and blends in elements of The Isle of Doctor Moreau and Animal Farm. “I wanted Pooh to be brutal and nasty to earn the title”, Green says, but adds “I wanted there to be a reason [for his violence]. The starting point was Moreau; why did he create mutant animals? To improve on humanity”. Expect to face manimal-mutants throughout.

Old school DnD Adventure against an evil Winnie the Pooh - a sad man-donkey sits on his wretched human backside

Green says that when players face the titular bear of very little brain (and very much brawn) he’s “going to be a murderer with an axe, but at least there’s a reason behind it”.

He points to another gory adaptation of Winnie the Pooh, absurdist slasher-flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. “There’s a danger of being obvious when you are trying to “twist” a more innocent concept, and I think they went obvious in Blood and Honey. I tried to layer in something more interesting”.

Old school DnD Adventure against an evil Winnie the Pooh - a bloodstained Pooh glowers

He’s particularly proud of the Woozle: “in the original book Pooh and Piglet spook themselves by seeing footprints and imagining that a monster is stalking them, and translating that into a sort of mini-game between the GM and the players is quite fun… I hope players have fun with it”.

Old school DnD Adventure against an evil Winnie the Pooh - Edward the Ursus sits beside a human skull

Green’s illustrations for the adventure mimic the style used by E. H. Shepard in the original Winnie the Pooh books, albeit with a gory twist. “I think it works best when I’m redrawing one of Shepard’s original pieces [rather] than when I’m trying to do something new in his style, but overall I’m happy with it. I saw one review that suggested I’d lifted the art unchanged, which I take as a compliment”.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want to know more about the LotfP system, check out the video review by Bud’s RPG Review above.

LotfP has an eclectic and often profane library, including an adventure by the deceased lead-singer of metal band GWAR, a book masquerading as an actual occult manual worthy of the Satanic panic, and another inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. For a safe entry point, try Green’s first LotfP book ‘Forgive Us’, which makes for both a great DnD one shot and the start of a zombie apocalypse campaign.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.