Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous unveils next three DLC packs

Pathfinder video game creator Owlcat Games has announced three new premium DLCs for its latest title, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. In a press briefing, the studio said the content will feature “new friends and enemies, dangers and rewards” and include extensions to the campaign, as well as standalone experiences. They’ll be available on PC first, but Owlcat says it plans “to launch new content on all platforms as close to the PC release as possible.”

As with the previous three Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous expansions, all three DLCs will be available to preorder in a season pass bundle. The PC version can be bought from today, October 25, while the console season pass will be available later, on the same date as the first DLC drops.

The first new DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous includes a new area, new companion, and new character class, the Shifter. Owlcat says this is a versatile melee class: based on the Pathfinder class of the same name, we can expect a melee-based shapeshifting druid. The animorph of the Pathfinder universe.

The second DLC looks to be the largest of the bunch, as it’s a standalone campaign based around a new demon lord arising and joining up with the three from the base game. Owlcat says it has been “listening to our players, who are asking us for more integrated content with the main storyline”.

The third and final Wrath of the Righteous DLC in the season pass turns things down a notch, focusing on having fun with your companions during peacetime. Owlcat says it’ll have a particular angle on romance, as players “continue what was rudely interrupted by the demons at the beginning of the campaign”.

The Pathfinder season pass 2 is available on PC from October 25. “New content won’t be limited to premium DLCs,” Owlcat assures. There’ll also be some free bits and bobs “on a smaller scale”, that all players will be able to access.