Pathfinder and Starfinder see six new products in May 2023

Six new Pathfinder and Starfinder products are officially on the way, publisher Paizo shared in a press release on October 3. These releases are expected to arrive in “game stores, booksellers, and the Paizo store” in May 2023. Of the two tabletop RPGs, Pathfinder takes up most of the spotlight for this announcement – four of the revealed products are Pathfinder-related.

First, there’s a special edition of Pathfinder Lost Omens: Monsters of Myth – a reprint Paizo describes as “a deluxe, collectable, limited edition, special edition bound in faux leather with metallic deboss cover elements and a bound-in ribbon bookmark”. This book “provides details on 20 of the most infamous and terrifying monsters from the Inner Sea region and beyond”, says Monday’s press release. The special edition will reportedly cost $59.99 / $52.84.

Next, there’s The Destiny War, part two of the three-volume Pathfinder Stolen Fate Adventure Path campaign. Paizo says this is a campaign suited for both new and experienced players. It also promises “a thrilling storyline rife with paranormal mystery to complement the recent Pathfinder Dark Archive rulebook release”. The Destiny War is a 14th-level campaign which expands the game’s fortune-telling Deck of Destiny card collection, and it’s got a set price of $26.99 / £23.77.

The final two Pathfinder products announced are Pathfinder adventure The Enmity Cycle and an accompanying flip-mat. These will apparently cost $24.99 / £22.04 and $16.99 / £14.98 respectively. A fourth-level adventure set in the nation of Thuvia, The Enmity Cycle centres around the mysterious (and perhaps politically charged) disappearance of three artists. Paizo says the flip-mat will feature “miniature-scaled maps of key encounter locations in the adventure”.

Starfinder fans only get one new book this time around – Starfinder: Ports of Call. This book offers “expanded character options and setting details”, and it’ll be available for $46.99 / £41.44. In particular, Paizo highlights that Ports of Call includes “ten highly-detailed spaceports and settlements across all of space”.

The new settings include megacities, ports, starships, and even a theme-park planet. “Each location provides area maps, regional overviews and customs, local character options like equipment and spells, copious adventure hooks, and more”, Paizo says, “offering a huge selection of interesting sites for stopovers or long-term stays”.

Finally, the press release revealed the Starfinder Enormous Battlefield flip-mat, which the publisher touts as “the biggest battlefields Paizo has ever published”. “This immense 30” by 46” double-sided map features a massive urban battleground on one side and the ruins of an icy trench battlefield on the other”, Paizo adds. The Enormous Battlefield flip-mat is currently priced at $26.99 / £23.81.

