Pikachu becomes Van Gogh in limited edition Pokémon card

Pokémon TCG fans who visit the Van Gogh Museum between September 28 and January 7 will have the chance to obtain a rare promotional Pokémon card. ‘Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat’ reimagines Pikachu as the subject of a world-famous self-portrait, and it’s been created to celebrate a collaboration between Pokémon and the Amsterdam-based museum.

Pikachu’s step into the art world is part of the Van Gogh Museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations. According to a Pokémon Company press release from September 27, the project was inspired by Van Gogh’s love of Japanese art and culture. The museum’s general director, Emilie Gordenker, says the collaboration aims to “allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way”.

The project includes an art exhibit featuring adaptations of several famous works by Van Gogh – and every one of them has a Pokémon in it. Sunflora can be spotted in the 1889 Sunflowers painting, and Snorlax and Munchlax are reclining in 1888’s The Bedroom. Among other activities, museum visitors can also complete an activity leaflet and exchange it for the Pikachu promo card.

These cards only have limited availability, and the Van Gogh Museum has set some clear rules for acquiring one. According to the museum’s FAQs, you’ll need to book a museum ticket and complete the Pokémon Adventure leaflet to grab a card.

The museum is the only place you’ll find the card, and only one card is given out per person. It’s also specified that, while the Adventure leaflet is designed for children, “adults are of course also welcome to join in”. Museum visitors will also be able to buy a range of limited-edition merchandise designed for the collaboration.

