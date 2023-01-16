Poképig Lechonk is Scarlet and Violet preorder Pokémon card

One of the earliest creatures revealed for the newest Pokémon games Scarlet and Violet is back as a promo card for the Pokémon TCG’s upcoming expansion of the same name. If you preorder Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet products, you’ll get a special foil Lechonk Pokémon card with a Pokémon Center logo.

Only able to Tackle for 30 damage – Lechonk is not very strong. What it is though, is very cute. And it can draw you more cards with its Collect move.

The promotion was announced by The Pokémon Company on Friday, January 13. According to the media alert, ordering the following products from Scarlet and Violet before the set launches on March 31 will earn you a free holo Lechonk:

Scarlet & Violet Booster Display

Scarlet & Violet Booster Bundle

Scarlet & Violet Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (Koraidon)

Scarlet & Violet Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (Miraidon)

And you’ll get a copy of the Lechonk promo card for each one you order.

Bizarrely, while the Lechonk card is being marketed as a preorder bonus, the Pokémon website’s article says that “after the preorder period ends on March 31, 2023, the same foil card will apply to purchases of these same products.” That confusingly worded sentence surely suggests you don’t actually have to preorder to get your special card?



Alongside the promo card, the company announced some of Scarlet and Violet’s new and returning features. Most notable is the return of Pokémon ex. Just like Pokémon-EX, these are powerful Pokémon that award two prize cards instead of one when they’re defeated. However, in Scarlet and Violet these can be Basic, Stage 1, or Stage 2 Pokémon, instead of just Basic.

There’ll also be Tera Pokémon ex, based on the crystal terrestalizing gimmick found in Scarlet and Violet.