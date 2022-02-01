Red Giant is a tabletop RPG inspired by Castlevania and the Beserk Manga

Tabletop RPG publisher Rookie Jet Studio has released Red Giant, a new post-apocalyptic horror TTRPG that takes inspiration from other dark fantasy properties like the Castlevania videogames, and anime series Claymore, Beserk, and Vampire D. Rookie Jet announced the game’s public release yesterday on social media, and the rules are now available to purchase on DriveThruRPG.

According to the DriveThruRPG page, Red Giant is set during “the rapture”, otherwise known as “the end of the world”. A crimson light has replaced the sun, and humanity must now contend with ancient horrors that have risen from the earth. Rookie Giant Studio says the themes and scenarios present in Red Giant are influenced by a range of manga, anime, and video games.

The Kickstarter campaign smashed its initial goal of $1,500, with backers pledging $36,980 towards the project. A ZIP file copy of Red Giant retails at $14.99 on DriveThruRPG, and physical copies cost $34.99 or $44.99 depending on the quality of the cover chosen. DriveThruRPG currently offers a $14.99 discount on bundles that include a physical and digital copy of the game.

The Kickstarter campaign describes Red Giant as “a rules-light tabletop role playing game” that aims to cater to veteran RPG fans as well as newcomers. Combat and narrative are listed as a central focus of the game, and a character’s actions are driven by four core stats: strength, reflex, mind, and charm. Rookie Jet Studio compared the system to those found in fantasy RPG Ryuutama and Over Arms, a TTRPG also published by Rookie Jet Studio.

Curious RPG-ers can sample some of Red Giant for free by downloading ‘Red Giant Quickstart Rules’ from DriveThruRPG. The studio behind the game has said that this earlier version has enough information for players to “learn the core mechanics of the game, develop their own characters, and even play a few games with their friends.”

The features of the complete Red Giant rulebook listed on DriveThruRPG are:

Player character mechanics

A list of items and services that can be used in-game

A bestiary of creatures that populate the in-game world

A map creation system and full calendar system

Types of magic and curses, as well as in-game examples

Mechanics known as “sanity”, “survival”, and “exchange”

Two complete scenarios

Be aware, though, that not all of these features are available in the free ‘Quickstart Rules’ version of Red Giant, and it’s unclear from the DriveThruRPG page alone which are missing.

New to tabletop roleplaying? Our guide to Roll20 can help you get some games started online. Or, if you’re not sure what to play next, check out our guide to the best tabletop RPGs.