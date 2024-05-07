Star Wars Shatterpoint will finally get New Hope minis

Atomic Mass Games has revealed the new Star Wars Shatterpoint squad pack ‘This is Some Rescue’, which brings characters from Star Wars: A New Hope to the game for the first time. Revealed on Twitter on May 3, the new squad pack adds Luke and Han Solo in Stormtrooper armor, Chewbacca, and of course Princess Leia.

The Star Wars Shatterpoint ‘This is Some Rescue’ squad pack will be available for pre-order on June 3. There’s no details yet about who the Primary Unit of the pack will be: Obi Wan was the brains behind the mission to infiltrate the Death Star, but unless there’s a token for a pile of empty robes somewhere in the box, he’s not present. Given the name of the squad, we’re putting a tentative bet that Leia’s the leader.

New Hope may be the first Star Wars movie, but it’s quite late getting Shatterpoint minis. While we were testing the game for our Star Wars Shatterpoint review, the gamers at our local club were split between the ones who grew up watching The Clone Wars animations that the first wave of minis were based on, and those who wanted to wait for some Original Trilogy figures to come out.

There’s already several Original Trilogy Squad Packs available:

Squad pack Primary Unit Secondary unit Support units Fear and Dead Men Darth Vader Storm Trooper Lt. TK-289 Storm Troopers Fearless and Inventive Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker Leia Organa in Boussh disguise Lando Calrissian and R2-D2 Ee Chee Wa Maa! Leia Organa, Ewok Chief Chirpa Paploo the Ewok Ewok Hunters Yub Nub Ewok Shaman Logray Wicket the Ewok Ewok Trappers, R2-D2 and C-3PO

The upcoming ‘Real Quiet Like’ Squad Pack will feature General Solo, Chewie, and Rebel Commandos as they appeared during the battle of Endor.

Shatterpoint has grown substantially since it released, and we gave it a spot as one of our games of the year 2024 – we highly recommend checking it out if you haven’t already. If you’re a Star Wars tabletop fan, we can also recommend plenty of great Star Wars board games that are well worth your time.