Starship Troopers Terran Command RTS game delayed until June

Starship Troopers: Terran Command, the real-time strategy (RTS) videogame based on the Starship Troopers film series, has had its release date delayed, says publisher Slitherine Games and developer The Artistocrats. The game’s original release date was March 31st, but this has been pushed back until June 16.

Slitherine and the Artistocrats have issued an apology to fans awaiting the game, which is already available for pre-purchase on Steam for $31.40 / £23.79. “We know many will find this announcement disappointing, and we apologise” say the companies in a joint press release today. “We truly feel that a few extra months of further polish and bug fixing will make a significant difference.” Slitherine and the Artistocrats state that they still “intend to deliver a finished and polished game”, and it seems the delays were deemed necessary to create a game players can enjoy “without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes”.

Despite the delay adding nearly three months to development time, the team says that the game’s content is complete. “All remaining development time will be entirely focused on refining what already exists. We can’t wait to reveal more, and we plan to show you a lot in the months leading up to the launch in June.”

Based on the novel of the same name, Starship Troopers is a satirical military sci-fi film series that focuses on the Mobile Infantry, Earth’s defence against armies of enormous Arachnid bugs.

Slitherine and the Artistocrats announced the campaign content for Starship Troopers: Terran Command in February 2021, and the game will reportedly follow the original narratives of Starship Troopers one, two, and three– meaning players will spend plenty of time exterminating Arachnids on the planets Klendathu and Kwalasha.

