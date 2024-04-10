We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Werewolf board game gets Jumanji-style Netflix spin-off

The social deduction board game The Werewolves of Millers Hollow has been adapted into a film, releasing on Netflix in October 2024.

A fancy-looking wooden version of The Werewolves of Millers Hollow board game.
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

The Werewolves of Millers Hollow 

Netflix is releasing a French movie based on the popular social deduction card game, Werewolf. Specifically, it’s derived from the French game and Spiel des Jahres 2003 winner, Les Loups-garous de Thiercelieux (The Werewolves of Millers Hollow). The upcoming Family Pack is expected to launch in October 2024.

So how has this social deduction board game been adapted for the silver screen? Will the film be a tense psychological thriller? A monster-movie horror flick? Well, no. A little surprisingly, the film’s creator, writer-director François Uzan has made the game into a comedy romp, a family movie set in a fantasy land.

Based on a teaser trailer released on March 5, it looks like mayhem is triggered by a French family playing a mystical card game, a funky-looking wooden game featuring The Werewolves of Millers Hollow’s memorable logo. Then, it seems, they’re transported to a medieval world, plagued by werewolves – though, apart from a mist-shrouded shape – we don’t really see them in this trailer.

YouTube Thumbnail

According to the YouTube video description, the family has been “thrust back in time”, and must “fend off dangerous werewolves each night”. It seems like the card game’s gameplay will play some greater role, however, since the trailer also shows some of the characters arguing about who might be a werewolf.

Family Packs stars actors Jean Reno, Franck Dubosc, Suzanne Clément, Jonathan Lambert, and Gregory Fitoussi. Its creator’s last project was a TV show called Lupin, but that was about a gentleman thief, rather than wolves.

If the film does well, I wonder if board game publisher Asmodee will put out a deluxe wooden version of The Werewolves of Millers Hollow.

We’re all for movies and board games getting into bed together, because their offspring is often pretty cool (this metaphor got weird). There are some awesome board game movies out there, like the recent Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the black comedy Clue.

And movie board games can often be really good too – there are strong adaptations of Jaws, The Thing, and Planet of the Apes.

Wargamer’s resident TCG enthusiast, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, and enjoys old school DnD. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a Commander deck that will never be finished, or flicking through an RPG book that won’t make it to the table - when he’s not puzzling out the complexities of the latest Paradox DLC. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)