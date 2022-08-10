Valkia the Bloody comes out to slay in Total Warhammer 3 DLC

Total War: Warhammer III has officially revealed the last Legendary Lord in its upcoming Champions of Chaos Lords DLC. On August 9, Valkia the Bloody, the daemon princess of blood god Khorne, was announced for the strategy game.

Valkia was raised from the dead to continue battling as a devoted servant and lover of Khorne. She decimates battlefields in Khorne’s name, and she gets the honour of choosing which warriors are good enough to join him in the Halls of the Blood God after death. Khorne’s followers are known to fight harder in her presence – either strengthened by knowing their god is watching, or because they know what happens to cowards that are caught.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Total War team shared some of the abilities to expect from Valkia once the DLC launches on August 23. These include a Daemonshield that grants short bursts of invulnerability, and her trusty Spear of Slaupnir – not just a Slaanesh-daemon-slayer, this weapon can cause the ground to erupt in straight lines. There’s also the passive Gaze of Khorne ability to increase base weapon damage, armour-piercing, and the leadership skills of warriors in her current area of influence.

In true ‘blood for the blood god’ fashion, Valkia’s Bloodletting faction effect means her powers only grow with bloodshed – but she’ll have to keep the bodies piling up to hold onto the bonuses she earns. Other faction effects give those in Valkia’s faction a 20% movement bonus for winning a battle and an extra 50% more souls when sacrificing captives.

Vassals will also gain Frenzy and get cracking on spreading Khorne’s corruption. Plus, her Lord effects give her armies 35% more campaign movement range once the enemy starts to retreat.

We recently took a look at the DLC’s planned Tzeentch Champion of Chaos, Vilitch. We also have a Total War: Warhammer III review that spells out just how much we loved the base game.