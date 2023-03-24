Cryptid-filled Unmatched board game inspired by B-movies

Restoration Games has announced a new, cooperative version of its Unmatched board game, inspired by pulp adventure books and monster B-movies.

Unmatched Adventures: Tales to Amaze launched on Kickstarter on Thursday, March 23. This co-op board game uses the same card-fighting system as the rest of the Unmatched games, but rather than fighting it out amongst themselves, 1-4 players will Battle The Mothman or a Martian Invader, these fiends backed up by cryptid minions like Blob, or Jersey Devil.

Up to now, the Unmatched series has pitted players against one another, having them battle it out with heroes from pop culture and literature like Alice in Wonderland, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or the velociraptor in Jurassic Park.

In this new ‘Tales to Amaze’ box the characters are a little more unconventional. There’s Nikola Tesla, Annie Christmas (a character from Louisiana folklore), The Golden Bat (based on the world’s first superhero) and Jill Trent, Science Sleuth (a retro comic book hero).

You can mix and match if you have other Unmatched boxes, however, as the Kickstarter assures that every Unmatched character is compatible with this new game.

Unmatched Adventures: Tales to Amaze will be on Kickstarter until April 10. Its raised $255k in its first day, easily reaching its goal, and is expected to reach backers in August 2023.

For some excellent game recommendations, check out our list of the best board games.