Grab a 90% discount on Vampire the Masquerade sourcebooks

Digital sourcebooks for gothic tabletop RPG Vampire the Masquerade: 20th Anniversary Edition (V20) are on sale with a 90% discount over at DriveThruRPG right now. According to a blog post from V20’s publisher Onyx Path Publishing, the company is offering the PDFs at a tenth of their original price to celebrate the studio’s tenth anniversary.

Due to the book being published before Onyx gained publishing rights for V20, the game’s core rulebook is not included in the sale – but you can still scoop it up on DriveThruRPG for $29.99 / £25.01. You’ll need the core book to use the other sourcebooks and supplements on offer.

If you’d rather not shell out on the big book, however, the sale does include the ‘spin-off’ game, Vampire 20th Anniversary: The Dark Ages. This version of the game uses the same core rules and mechanics as a regular game of V20, but it takes place in the year 1242, so it offers a mediaeval alternative to the typically modern world of Vampire the Masquerade. Many of the books on sale are additional rules and stories related to this alternative ruleset.

Onyx Path Publishing will be sharing discounts for a different game line in its product range every month this year to commemorate its anniversary. RPGs that may see future sales include:

Fantasy system Scarred Lands

Contemporary mythology RPG Scion

1950s-style SciFi game They Came From Beneath the Sea!

Multi-dimensional action TTRPG Trinity Continuum

Mythological fantasy game Exalted

Onyx Path Publishing also highlighted a sale hosted by its partner website IndiePressRevolution. This sale includes discounted physical copies of other rulebooks in the World of Darkness series, which includes Vampire the Masquerade alongside other supernatural systems.

Vampire: 20th Anniversary Edition was originally published in 2011 by White Wolf, before Onyx Path Publishing took over publication of the game a year later. White Wolf was then bought up in 2015 by none other than Hearts of Iron 4 and Crusader Kings 3 studio Paradox Interactive, which currently owns the other famous ‘Vampire’ tabletop RPG: Vampire The Masquerade 5E.

