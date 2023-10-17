Humble Bundle discounts $400 of Vampire the Masquerade books

A new Humble Bundle sale lets you pick up a range of World of Darkness RPG products for cheap, including a range of Vampire the Masquerade books. As well as the fifth edition VtM rulebook, the bundle includes the latest Hunter: The Reckoning book, various VtM supplements and stories, and even physical copies of a Vampire: The Masquerade card game.

To gain access to the full 24-item bundle, you’ll need to pay at least $40 (£32.60). Pay $18 (£14.67), and you’ll get the tabletop RPG books only – but that’s still 19 supplements. $10 (£8.15) gets you eight RPG books, and a single dollar gets you three (none of which are the core Vampire or Hunter rulebooks, mind you).

As we noted, this is a Humble Bundle with physical copies – specifically of the card game Vampire: The Masquerade: Rivals, its ‘The Wolf and the Rat’ expansion, and some extra cards. Physical copies can only be shipped to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. If you’re outside of these areas, you should avoid paying the full price of the bundle.

The Humble Bundle deal ends on November 4, 2023. For more recent Vampire: The Masquerade releases, check out our Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising preview. We can also recommend plenty of the best horror board games and horror RPGs to try if you need more spooky titles to try.