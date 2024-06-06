Warhammer 40k art icon John Blanche launches own mini range

John Blanche, the master artist who set the tone for Warhammer and Warhammer 40k art during his decades-long stint at the Games Workshop design studio, has launched his own range of miniatures. ‘Mörderin’, a range of grimdark femme figures that is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, is his first miniature project since leaving Games Workshop last year.

It’s tempting to say that these miniatures look like they’re straight out of a Warhammer 40k faction, but that would be getting things backwards. John Blanche worked with Games Workshop since before Warhammer 40k even existed, with roles including as the manager of the design studio, and as a master concept artist. It’s far more accurate to say that Warhammer 40k looks like John Blanche’s imagination.

The Mörderin Kickstarter is raising funds to make four initial miniatures based on Blanche’s original art, with more unlocking via stretch goals. There is one pledge level, which costs $38 USD (£30 GBP) plus postage for four models (and any bonus rewards). You have until 3pm ET / noon PST / 8pm BST on June 12 to back.

The models will be cast in SioCast Thermoplastic, a material that holds excellent detail and is firm, if sometimes flexible, by Zealot Miniatures in the UK.

Blanche’s original art has been translated into miniatures by freelance sculptor James Sheriff. This isn’t his first time translating fine art into miniatures – he’s already made minis for artist Mike Franchina’s grimdark Trench Crusade setting.

Blanche retired from Games Workshop in June 2023, and we must admit we’re amused that this is his very first project using his new creative freedom. The Mörderin are wearing heavily modified fetish club gear, a motif in Blanche’s art that has already left its mark on Warhammer 40k design. Sisters of Battle’s corseted power armor and Death Cult Assassins rubber body-gloves are two good examples of his influence.

This is actually the second range of gothic female miniatures based on John Blanche’s artwork. In 2006, a gang of GW sculptors teamed up to make the limited run ‘Femme Militant’ miniatures in the hefty 40mm scale, again based on Blanche’s art. These were produced in very small numbers by Games Workshop and are now very rare collector items.

If you prefer female miniatures who wear believable armor, check out our interview with Annie Norman from Bad Squiddo Games to learn all about their range of excellent women warriors.