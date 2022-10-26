Total Warhammer 3 and 40k Chaos Gate both up for GOTY award

Videogames Total War Warhammer 3 and Chaos Gate Daemonhunters are both nominees for PC game of the year at the Golden Joystick awards

While Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar dominate tabletops, plenty of Warhammer videogames are doing the same on PC. GamesRadar+’s yearly Golden Joystick Awards are evidence of this – when voting opened on October 7, both Total War: Warhammer 3 and Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters were nominated for PC game of the year.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Golden Joystick Awards, making it the longest-running video game awards ceremony around. The winners are determined by a public vote conducted via an online poll, and the awards will be presented on November 22.

‘PC game of the year’ isn’t the only accolade a Warhammer game might go home with. Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC Immortal Empires is a nominee for best game expansion, and Warhammer 40k: Darktide can be found in the ‘most wanted game’ category.

If you need help making up your mind before voting, Wargamer can help – here’s our Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate Daemonhunters review, as well as a Total War: Warhammer 3 review. We even have a Warhammer 40k Darktide release date guide that’ll get you clued in on the next big Warhammer videogame.

