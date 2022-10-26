Total Warhammer 3 and 40k Chaos Gate both up for GOTY award

While Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar dominate tabletops, plenty of Warhammer videogames are doing the same on PC. GamesRadar+’s yearly Golden Joystick Awards are evidence of this – when voting opened on October 7, both Total War: Warhammer 3 and Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters were nominated for PC game of the year.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Golden Joystick Awards, making it the longest-running video game awards ceremony around. The winners are determined by a public vote conducted via an online poll, and the awards will be presented on November 22.

‘PC game of the year’ isn’t the only accolade a Warhammer game might go home with. Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC Immortal Empires is a nominee for best game expansion, and Warhammer 40k: Darktide can be found in the ‘most wanted game’ category.

