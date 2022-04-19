Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters pre-order bonuses

If you’re after your fill of space marines hunting down hideous demonic abominations, you’ll want to get your Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters pre-order in ASAP. Harkening back to 1998’s Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate, this could turn out to be one of the best Warhammer 40k games yet, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the pre-order bonuses available.

So why would you want a Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters pre-order? Well, in this game, you take control of the elite Space Marine chapter, the Grey Knights, as they battle across multiple worlds to stop the corrupting spread of The Bloom. You’ll need to be strategic to take out the forces of Chaos, and the game will prompt you to think of unique solutions to every scenario.

Developer Complex Games looks to have well captured the grimdark science fiction aesthetic that makes Warhammer 40k so iconic. On top of that, there’s a huge amount of customisation available for your characters, allowing you to really make the game your own.

The game releases on May 5, and, if you pre-order today, you’ll enjoy a cool 15% discount. Here’s a look at the two different editions of the game.

Standard Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemon Hunters pre-orders

In addition to the base game itself, the standard pre-order comes with all a couple of pre-order bonuses called the Relics of Titan. These are as follows:

Domina Liber Daemonica tome : in the 40k universe, this is a relic of Supreme Grand Master Janus, and it contains the 666 words of banishment. If you equip this item, you’ll be able to send the Daemons back into the warp from whence they came.

: in the 40k universe, this is a relic of Supreme Grand Master Janus, and it contains the 666 words of banishment. If you equip this item, you’ll be able to send the Daemons back into the warp from whence they came. Destroyer of Crys’yllix hammer: this was the first Nemesis Daemon hammer and was used to shatter Crys’yllix, the Lord of Change. This is a powerful weapon which can be equipped in battle, giving you the upper hand over your foes.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Castellan Champion Edition)

If you want to go all out (and can you really put a price on protecting the world from daemons?), then you might be interested in pre-ordering the Castellan Champion Edition of the game. In addition to the in-game bonuses mentioned above, this version also gets you the following:

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters OST : so even when you’re grinding away at your nine to five, you can listen to the game’s soundtrack and imagine you’re slaying Daemons, rather than working on a budget spreadsheet.

: so even when you’re grinding away at your nine to five, you can listen to the game’s soundtrack and imagine you’re slaying Daemons, rather than working on a budget spreadsheet. Castellan Garran Crowe: fans of Warhammer 40k will recognise Garran Crowe. If you go for the Castellan Champion Edition, you get to unlock him as a unique playable character, though he won’t be available instantly – you need to reach a certain point in the story before you get him.

Whichever version of the game you get, you’ll be getting a juicy selection of bonuses with it, and at 15% off, that’s a pretty sweet deal indeed. You might also want to check out the official Razer Warhammer PC gaming gear to go with your new game. For more Warhammer content, check out our Warhammer 40k: Chaos Space Marines 9th Edition guide.