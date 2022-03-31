Warhammer 40k Darktide release date delayed to September

Sharpen your chainswords, Warhammer 40k fans – videogame developer Fatshark has announced the official release date of the long-anticipated Warhammer 40k Darktide (as well as a shiny new trailer you can watch below). Released on Thursday, Fatshark’s most recent press release says you’ll first be able to set foot on Atoma Prime (via PC or Xbox X/S) from Tuesday, 13 September.

“The aquila-eyed amongst you will note this is later than planned”, Fatshark says in a separate statement on its website. “To us here at Fatshark, it’s paramount that we deliver the best 4-player co-op experience possible. That’s why we’ve decided to extend production time on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from its previously slated Spring 2022 release to September 13th, 2022.”

According to Fatshark, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is “one of the most anticipated games of 2022”, having reportedly remained a “permanent fixture on the Steam Top 10 for most Wishlisted games”. For the uninitiated, Darktide is a 4-player co-op action game set in the world of Warhammer 40k – more specifically, in the Chaos-infested hive city of Tertium. Players will need to hack, slash, and shoot their way through a grim city that really puts the ‘dark’ in Darktide.

The game is a follow up to Vermintide 2, a Warhammer Fantasy game by the same studio in the same videogame genre, which sits comfortably in our guide to the best Warhammer videogames .

This newest announcement doesn’t reveal too much more about Darktide, but we do see some familiar faces in the new trailer. If you want the full low-down on this game, be sure to check out our full Warhammer 40k Darktide guide (and everything we know so far).