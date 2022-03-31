Warhammer 40k Darktide release date delayed to September

Warhammer 40k Darktide release date - soldier with gun

Sharpen your chainswords, Warhammer 40k fans – videogame developer Fatshark has announced the official release date of the long-anticipated Warhammer 40k Darktide (as well as a shiny new trailer you can watch below). Released on Thursday, Fatshark’s most recent press release says you’ll first be able to set foot on Atoma Prime (via PC or Xbox X/S) from Tuesday, 13 September.

“The aquila-eyed amongst you will note this is later than planned”, Fatshark says in a separate statement on its website. “To us here at Fatshark, it’s paramount that we deliver the best 4-player co-op experience possible. That’s why we’ve decided to extend production time on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from its previously slated Spring 2022 release to September 13th, 2022.”

According to Fatshark, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is “one of the most anticipated games of 2022”, having reportedly remained a “permanent fixture on the Steam Top 10 for most Wishlisted games”. For the uninitiated, Darktide is a 4-player co-op action game set in the world of Warhammer 40k – more specifically, in the Chaos-infested hive city of Tertium. Players will need to hack, slash, and shoot their way through a grim city that really puts the ‘dark’ in Darktide.

The game is a follow up to Vermintide 2, a Warhammer Fantasy game by the same studio in the same videogame genre, which sits comfortably in our guide to the best Warhammer videogames .

This newest announcement doesn’t reveal too much more about Darktide, but we do see some familiar faces in the new trailer. If you want the full low-down on this game, be sure to check out our full Warhammer 40k Darktide guide (and everything we know so far).

Staff Writer

Published:

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as a good TTRPG. (She/her)

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Warhammer 40k Darktide release date delayed to September","type":"news","category":"warhammer-40k-darktide"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Fatshark","genre":"Sci-fi","title":"Warhammer 40K: Darktide","genres":["Sci-fi","Digital"]}}}}
Read More
The best Warhammer 40K videogames
The best Warhammer fantasy games
Warhammer 40k: Imperium factions guide

Promoted

Best board games 2022

Best board games 2022

The best board games for couples

The best board games for couples

Best free war games 2022

Best free war games 2022

About Powered by Network-N