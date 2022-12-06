Win one of 50 keys for the Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader Alpha

Unless you’ve sprung for one of the more expensive pre-orders for Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, you’ve got a long wait yet to try out the first CRPG in the Warhammer 40k universe. Fortunately, your old pal Wargamer is here to help you out. We’ve got 50 keys for the alpha build of the game, courtesy of Owlcat Games.

Rogue Trader is a classic, isometric RPG. Players take on the role of the newly elevated Rogue Trader of the von Valancius dynasty, and must chart a course among unknown stars to build their fortune and their fame. Along the way you’ll encounter heretical schemers, mysterious companions, and deadly adversaries. You’ll battle hand to hand, in the void of space, all while building your trading empire.

If all that sounds tempting, you can get entering the competition here:

WG – Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader Alpha key giveaway



We’ve got a quick rundown of the Rogue Trader alpha if you want to get a general idea of what’s in the game already, and we’ve also written up Rogue Trader alpha impressions after a long weekend wearing the captain’s hat, if you want to learn how the game’s promise caches out in practise.