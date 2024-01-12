Rogue Trader patch makes plasma guns malfunction correctly

Owlcat Games has released Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader patch 1.093 to fix “progression blocking bugs… non-starting cutscenes” and “incorrectly functioning abilities” in its isometric Warhammer 40k role playing game. Also, using a plasma gun can now misfire and kill you.

Editor Alex is still working through this massive CRPG for our Rogue Trader review in progress, but he’s already praised it for its scope, and the sincerity with which it captures the look and feel of the Warhammer 40k universe and the Imperium of Man. That hasn’t stopped us from finding the silliest Rogue Trader patch notes for you all to laugh at, though.

As mentioned, plasma guns can now explode and kill their user, exactly as intended. Not as intended by the tech priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus, of course, but as intended by the developer. Plasma weaponry in the 41st millennium is notoriously unreliable, but the ‘Plasma Explosion’ overheat effect on Plasma Guns was “not affecting the wearer of the plasma weapon”. That has been fixed – or as Owlcat puts it, “IT BURNS NOW”.

On a more positive note for the player’s armory, the Grenadier’s cloak item no longer sets grenade damage to zero, and the “Gas cloud grenade now works as intended”. The concept of a malfunctioning gas cloud grenade is quite distressing, so good news on that one.

A “minor case of invisible loot container at Rykad Minoris” has also been resolved, a problem that sounds like it was caused by the meddling Warhammer 40k Chaos gods if you ask us. We assume that similar nefarious powers were at work creating the “problem with Jae romance which could get the player stuck in black void after the scene” that has also been resolved with the patch.

Speaking of things in unexpected places, “unexpected Russian text” should no longer show up in the combat log. We have no idea if this unexpected text was mistranslated, or totally unrelated to the combat, as we haven’t encountered it (and can’t read Russian).

Post-launch support is a necessity for games as big and complex as CRPGs – even our videogame of the year for 2023, Baldurs Gate 3, came out the gate with plenty of wonkiness. If you’d like to play a Warhammer 40k RPG where there are no developers to blame for any inconsistencies or impossibilities in the narrative, check out this article on the tabletop RPG Warhammer 40k Imperium Maledictum.