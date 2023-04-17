GW to reveal Warhammer 40k 10th edition launch box next week

Warhammer Community has let slip that the contents of the Warhammer 40k 10th edition launch box will be on show at Warhammer Fest this month

Warhammer 40k 10th edition launch box set will be revealed at Warhammer Fest - still from 10th edition teaser trailer, veteran with combi melta

Updated:

Warhammer 40k

The Warhammer 40k 10th edition launch box set contents will be revealed at Warhammer Fest on Saturday April 29, according to information from the Warhammer Community website. In a blog post on Monday, Games Workshop announced “the full launch box for the new edition of Warhammer 40,000 will be revealed at Warhammer Fest – but that’s just one of five (yep, FIVE!) separate live previews spread out over the weekend”.

If you’re not able to attend Warhammer Fest, you can catch these reveals via livestream on the Warhammer Twitch channel. Here’s when each preview will run:

Preview Date EST PST BST
Warhammer 40k April 29 4am 1am 9am
Warhammer Underworlds, Warcry, Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game April 29 7am 4am 12pm
Age of Sigmar April 30 7am 4am 12pm
Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Warhammer: The Old World April 30 9am 6am 2pm
Warhammer 40k: Kill Team May 1 7am 4am 12pm

The WarCom article adds that Warhammer Fest will “be packed with activities, from tournaments, hobby classes, the prestigious Golden Demon competition, and lots more”. That includes the first opportunity for anyone outside the GW design studio to try out Warhammer 40k 10th edition.

If you can’t make it and don’t fancy waking up at the crack of dawn for a livestream, Wargamer will be there, reporting on everything as fast as we can type!

